LOOK: Fans have mixed reactions to questionable no-call in Iron Bowl

After an Alabama touchdown score by Roydell Williams to put the Crimson Tide on top of Auburn early in the Iron Bowl, fans were very confused after the officials made a questionable call.

What appeared to be an obvious facemask penalty against the Tide was called as an illegal block in the back against the Tigers.

Alabama fans didn’t appear too upset, but Auburn fans, the commentators and others from across the country were as confused as can be.

With the plethora of reactions online, here are some of the best posts on social media regarding the questionable call by the officials early in the Iron Bowl.

It's how Auburn fans feel

Math makes an appearance

Wait … they didn't call a facemask on Alabama? Brian Battie's head got spun around 270 degrees. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 25, 2023

Burner account for the official?

Great call!! He definitely got blocked in the back. — High_Tider (@High_Tider) November 25, 2023

Took 3-5 business days to get to Birmingham

REFS!!!!! CHECKS CLEARED!!!!!! — Anthony Digesu (@ADigesu10) November 25, 2023

Gary Danielson was very confused

Cry about it some more Gary. — Joe Will (@SuperWillSports) November 25, 2023

Which facemask? There are a lot on the field

How do you miss that facemask? — Reeder Rankings (@ReederRankings) November 25, 2023

Get the excuses ready

They gonna blame that facemask for the loss today — BAMA ON TOP (@Noles_NoSemi) November 25, 2023

Whole lot of time left in the game

if we win, that missed face mask will be why. — 𝗝𝗨𝗟𝗞 (@Ro11Ju1k) November 25, 2023

Blame Auburn for this missed call?

i think they didn’t call that facemask because the refs couldn’t see the facemask. wearing the orange ones would’ve prevented that. — lacey cencula (@dddrop_the_lace) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire