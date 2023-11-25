Advertisement

LOOK: Fans have mixed reactions to questionable no-call in Iron Bowl

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

After an Alabama touchdown score by Roydell Williams to put the Crimson Tide on top of Auburn early in the Iron Bowl, fans were very confused after the officials made a questionable call.

What appeared to be an obvious facemask penalty against the Tide was called as an illegal block in the back against the Tigers.

Alabama fans didn’t appear too upset, but Auburn fans, the commentators and others from across the country were as confused as can be.

With the plethora of reactions online, here are some of the best posts on social media regarding the questionable call by the officials early in the Iron Bowl.

It's how Auburn fans feel

Math makes an appearance

Burner account for the official?

Took 3-5 business days to get to Birmingham

Gary Danielson was very confused

Which facemask? There are a lot on the field

Get the excuses ready

Whole lot of time left in the game

Blame Auburn for this missed call?

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire