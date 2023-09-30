LOOK: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder turned into Toy Story character

The Atlanta Falcons‘ Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London will have an interesting alternate broadcast option on ESPN+. Sunday’s matchup will be shown in live Toy Story-style animation.

The NFL’s Twitter account released a teaser of quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Trevor Lawrence in cartoon form.

YOU. ARE. A. TOY!!! Can’t wait for this one. Toy Story Funday Football 🏈 Sunday 9:30am ET on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fSMuKyWSX0 — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2023

