LOOK: Falcons take field wearing red throwback helmets

Win or lose, the Atlanta Falcons will be looking sharp in their red throwback helmets when they take on the San Francisco 49ers from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 6.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET, but the team has already taken the field in their retro threads. Check them out below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

The Falcons will be without two key starters in Week 6, ruling out linebackers Mykal Walker and Ade Ogundeji. Star tight end Kyle Pitts and left guard Elijah Wilkinson are good to go, however.

Check back during the game for highlights, injury updates and analysis of Atlanta’s Week 6 matchup.

