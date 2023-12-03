LOOK: Experts share their College Football Playoff projections

With Alabama’s win over top-ranked Georgia, College Football Playoff madness has reached its absolute peak. The committee will reveal its final rankings at noon ET and the national will know who is in, and who is out, of the playoffs.

The ability to compete for a national championship will soon be granted to only four teams, and the committee has quite a challenge on its hands.

Michigan and Washington are locks, but the final two spots are being fought over by three teams: Alabama, Texas and Florida State. All three won their respective conference championship and one is undefeated, but the strengths of record, and resumés differ greatly.

College football experts took to social media to share their predictions as to which four teams will make to College Football Playoff.

The FOX predictions

Official FOX Playoff Projection Michigan

Washington

Texas

Alabama — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 3, 2023

Patrick Conn included riot projections

My guess is Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama FSU and UGA riot https://t.co/65lFmYbl2b — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 3, 2023

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Florida State — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 3, 2023

Sam Block of ESPN

My CFP Top 4:

1. Ohio State

2. Texas

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

** Michigan would have been at #1 for me without the cheating scandal.

——

What The Committee Will Do:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama

—

5. Georgia

6. Florida State

7. Ohio State — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 3, 2023

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network

My complete bowl projections will be out late – late! – tonight, but here's my @CFBPlayoff & NY6 picks: 1. Michigan vs. 4 Bama (Rose)

2. Washington vs. 3. Texas (Sugar)

Orange: FSU vs. Georgia

Cotton: Ohio State vs. Ole Miss

Fiesta: Oregon vs. Mizzou

Peach: Penn St vs. Liberty — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2023

Sometimes sense is overlooked

This makes the most sense for the College Football Playoff. 1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama pic.twitter.com/ppvzdsh32V — Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) December 3, 2023

Heather Dinich's prediction

College Football Playoff Prediction via @CFBHeather🏆 1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama 5. Georgia

6. Florida State https://t.co/M2ZoneGJJ1 pic.twitter.com/CABnVMySQp — On3 (@On3sports) December 3, 2023

Darius Butler demands chaos

Mich

Wash

Bama

UGA The 4 BEST teams that should be playing in the @CFBPlayoff — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) December 3, 2023

Mike Golic thinks it's easy, many would disagree

Booger weighs in

Ball game , what I expect Playoff as follows with seeds 1 Michigan

2 Washington

3 Florida St

4 Texas Michigan vs Texas

Washington vs Florida St — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 3, 2023

Colin Cowherd has seen enough of FSU

I’ve seen enough. Michigan. Washington. Texas. Bama. That’s my four. Gave FSU a chance. Delivered a dud. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 3, 2023

Emmanuel Acho breaks it down (CFP picks based on 'best teams')

The 4 most deserving teams in college football: 1: Michigan

2: Washington

3: Florida State

4: Texas

——- The 4 Best teams in college football: 1: Michigan

2: Washington

3: Texas

4: Alabama — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 3, 2023

Brandon Walker knows what would happen with FSU in the playoffs

It’s over, guys. This should be the playoff. 1 Michigan vs 4 Bama

2 Washington vs 3 Texas It sucks Jordan Travis got hurt. Think they could’ve made noise. But he did. And without him that team doesn’t belong. It ain’t fair but that team can’t be let into the playoff. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 3, 2023

Matthew Berry with a great point

If you are Michigan or Washington you would LOVE to face FSU rather than Alabama or Georgia or Texas. You know that’s true. And that should tell you everything you need to know. This team tonight is not a top 4 team in the country. They just aren’t guys. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 3, 2023

Taylor Lewan wants 12-0 teams in, but ignores Liberty

Playoff if Michigan and Florida State Win 1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Georgia

4. Florida state People don’t want FSU but if they win they gotta be in. Can’t deny 12-0 — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) December 3, 2023

Trevor Sikkema reminds everyone of the Committee's purpose

The purpose of the CFBP committee is to identify the four best teams in the country at the end of Championship Weekend Those four teams should be

Michigan

Washington

Alabama

Georgia — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire