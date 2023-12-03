LOOK: Experts share their College Football Playoff projections
With Alabama’s win over top-ranked Georgia, College Football Playoff madness has reached its absolute peak. The committee will reveal its final rankings at noon ET and the national will know who is in, and who is out, of the playoffs.
The ability to compete for a national championship will soon be granted to only four teams, and the committee has quite a challenge on its hands.
Michigan and Washington are locks, but the final two spots are being fought over by three teams: Alabama, Texas and Florida State. All three won their respective conference championship and one is undefeated, but the strengths of record, and resumés differ greatly.
College football experts took to social media to share their predictions as to which four teams will make to College Football Playoff.
The FOX predictions
Official FOX Playoff Projection
Michigan
Washington
Texas
Alabama
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 3, 2023
Patrick Conn included riot projections
My guess is
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama
FSU and UGA riot https://t.co/65lFmYbl2b
— Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 3, 2023
Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Florida State
— Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 3, 2023
Sam Block of ESPN
My CFP Top 4:
1. Ohio State
2. Texas
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
** Michigan would have been at #1 for me without the cheating scandal.
——
What The Committee Will Do:
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama
—
5. Georgia
6. Florida State
7. Ohio State
— Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 3, 2023
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network
My complete bowl projections will be out late – late! – tonight, but here's my @CFBPlayoff & NY6 picks:
1. Michigan vs. 4 Bama (Rose)
2. Washington vs. 3. Texas (Sugar)
Orange: FSU vs. Georgia
Cotton: Ohio State vs. Ole Miss
Fiesta: Oregon vs. Mizzou
Peach: Penn St vs. Liberty
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2023
Sometimes sense is overlooked
This makes the most sense for the College Football Playoff.
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama pic.twitter.com/ppvzdsh32V
— Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) December 3, 2023
Heather Dinich's prediction
College Football Playoff Prediction via @CFBHeather🏆
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Florida State https://t.co/M2ZoneGJJ1 pic.twitter.com/CABnVMySQp
— On3 (@On3sports) December 3, 2023
Darius Butler demands chaos
Mich
Wash
Bama
UGA
The 4 BEST teams that should be playing in the @CFBPlayoff
— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) December 3, 2023
Mike Golic thinks it's easy, many would disagree
Michigan, Washington, Texas, and FSU.
not hard.
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 3, 2023
Booger weighs in
Ball game , what I expect
Playoff as follows with seeds
1 Michigan
2 Washington
3 Florida St
4 Texas
Michigan vs Texas
Washington vs Florida St
— Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 3, 2023
Colin Cowherd has seen enough of FSU
I’ve seen enough. Michigan. Washington. Texas. Bama. That’s my four. Gave FSU a chance. Delivered a dud.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 3, 2023
Emmanuel Acho breaks it down (CFP picks based on 'best teams')
The 4 most deserving teams in college football:
1: Michigan
2: Washington
3: Florida State
4: Texas
——-
The 4 Best teams in college football:
1: Michigan
2: Washington
3: Texas
4: Alabama
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 3, 2023
Brandon Walker knows what would happen with FSU in the playoffs
It’s over, guys. This should be the playoff.
1 Michigan vs 4 Bama
2 Washington vs 3 Texas
It sucks Jordan Travis got hurt. Think they could’ve made noise. But he did. And without him that team doesn’t belong. It ain’t fair but that team can’t be let into the playoff.
— Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 3, 2023
Matthew Berry with a great point
If you are Michigan or Washington you would LOVE to face FSU rather than Alabama or Georgia or Texas. You know that’s true. And that should tell you everything you need to know. This team tonight is not a top 4 team in the country. They just aren’t guys.
— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 3, 2023
Taylor Lewan wants 12-0 teams in, but ignores Liberty
Playoff if Michigan and Florida State Win
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Georgia
4. Florida state
People don’t want FSU but if they win they gotta be in. Can’t deny 12-0
— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) December 3, 2023
Trevor Sikkema reminds everyone of the Committee's purpose
The purpose of the CFBP committee is to identify the four best teams in the country at the end of Championship Weekend
Those four teams should be
Michigan
Washington
Alabama
Georgia
— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 3, 2023