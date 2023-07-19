LOOK: Everything Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days
Sam Pittman and his triumvirate of players that he brought (KJ Jefferson, Raheim Sanders and Landon Jackson) are making the rounds in Nashville on Wednesday morning.
Pittman made his way through multiple media rooms and will head to the podium in the main media room around 10:45 AM local time.
Keep it here for updates:
Quincey McAdoo's status
Quincey McAdoo was involved in an awful car accident back in early May on Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas.
One of the first things Pittman did when making the rounds was provide an update on the Clarendon native.
Sam Pittman with an update on Quincey McAdoo: "There's a great chance he'll get back to 100%…we're just hoping that he can come back and live a normal full life, and if that happens to have football in it so be it" pic.twitter.com/WVyBQH3Fo1
— Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) July 19, 2023
Shot put champion
Commissioner Greg Sankey introduces each of the head coaches with his own words and flair for the dramatic at times.
Sankey ended his introduction of Pittman by letting everyone know Pittman won the Oklahoma 3A state championship in shot put at Grove High School in the late 1970s.
Pittman said when he won the title, his father said congratulations son, now why don’t you watch the 6A guys throw? He guessed that was a way of his dad still letting him know he wasn’t that good.
The portal and NIL effect
Dan Enos as OC, part II
Clark Brooks of On3.com asked Pittman a question about Dan Enos’ replacing Kendal Briles and the fact that the Razorbacks led the conference in explosive plays under Briles the last two seasons.
He wanted to know if Enos could continue that.
Pittman’s response:
“I hired Dan Enos because he’s a hell of a football coach,” Pittman said. “I think he’s one of the best play callers I’ve ever been around.”
Texas and OU joining the league
Pittman actually grew up an Oklahoma fan living in Grove, Okla. and got a question about the Sooners and Longhorns joining the SEC next year.
Sam Pittman on adding Texas/OU: "The state of Arkansas is ecstatic about ability to play Texas & Oklahoma. Bringing 2 storied programs to the SEC. I'm excited. I'm from Oklahoma. Grew up a Sooner fan. Will be a great deal especially for Texas because of old Southwest Conference"
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 19, 2023
KJ's outlook
KJ will be having to learn his third offense since joining the Razorbacks as a freshman in 2019, but Pittman knows he will be more than capable.
“Dan trusts him and KJ trusts Dan,” Pittman said. “He’s going to have the best year he’s had since he’s been here.”
"We have to keep [KJ] healthy… He's probably going to throw the ball more than he has."
– Sam Pittman at SEC Media Day
— Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) July 19, 2023
Schedule woes
Trey Biddy of HawgSports/247 asked Pittman a question about the four-game stretch to begin SEC play:
9/23 at LSU
9/30 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas
10/7 at Ole Miss
10/14 at Alabama
“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” Pittman said.
Running back room
The final question Pittman was asked was about Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders’s journey from athlete to first-team all-SEC running back and the running back room as a whole.
“AJ Gren, really good player. We also have Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson, he never really had confidence to play much last year because of his knee. I think we’re going to have a great group this year in the backfield.”