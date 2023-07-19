LOOK: Everything Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days

Sam Pittman and his triumvirate of players that he brought (KJ Jefferson, Raheim Sanders and Landon Jackson) are making the rounds in Nashville on Wednesday morning.

Pittman made his way through multiple media rooms and will head to the podium in the main media room around 10:45 AM local time.

Quincey McAdoo's status

Quincey McAdoo was involved in an awful car accident back in early May on Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas.

One of the first things Pittman did when making the rounds was provide an update on the Clarendon native.

Sam Pittman with an update on Quincey McAdoo: "There's a great chance he'll get back to 100%…we're just hoping that he can come back and live a normal full life, and if that happens to have football in it so be it" pic.twitter.com/WVyBQH3Fo1 — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) July 19, 2023

Shot put champion

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Commissioner Greg Sankey introduces each of the head coaches with his own words and flair for the dramatic at times.

Sankey ended his introduction of Pittman by letting everyone know Pittman won the Oklahoma 3A state championship in shot put at Grove High School in the late 1970s.

Pittman said when he won the title, his father said congratulations son, now why don’t you watch the 6A guys throw? He guessed that was a way of his dad still letting him know he wasn’t that good.

The portal and NIL effect

Dan Enos as OC, part II

OXFORD, MS – OCTOBER 28: Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks yells to the offense on the field during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Razorbacks defeated the Rebels 38-37. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Clark Brooks of On3.com asked Pittman a question about Dan Enos’ replacing Kendal Briles and the fact that the Razorbacks led the conference in explosive plays under Briles the last two seasons.

He wanted to know if Enos could continue that.

Pittman’s response:

“I hired Dan Enos because he’s a hell of a football coach,” Pittman said. “I think he’s one of the best play callers I’ve ever been around.”

Texas and OU joining the league

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables talks during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Pittman actually grew up an Oklahoma fan living in Grove, Okla. and got a question about the Sooners and Longhorns joining the SEC next year.

Sam Pittman on adding Texas/OU: "The state of Arkansas is ecstatic about ability to play Texas & Oklahoma. Bringing 2 storied programs to the SEC. I'm excited. I'm from Oklahoma. Grew up a Sooner fan. Will be a great deal especially for Texas because of old Southwest Conference" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 19, 2023

KJ's outlook

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson during the Razorbacks walk prior to the game against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

KJ will be having to learn his third offense since joining the Razorbacks as a freshman in 2019, but Pittman knows he will be more than capable.

“Dan trusts him and KJ trusts Dan,” Pittman said. “He’s going to have the best year he’s had since he’s been here.”

"We have to keep [KJ] healthy… He's probably going to throw the ball more than he has."

– Sam Pittman at SEC Media Day — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) July 19, 2023

Schedule woes

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Trey Biddy of HawgSports/247 asked Pittman a question about the four-game stretch to begin SEC play:

9/23 at LSU

9/30 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas

10/7 at Ole Miss

10/14 at Alabama

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” Pittman said.

Running back room

Arkansas running back AJ Green (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The final question Pittman was asked was about Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders’s journey from athlete to first-team all-SEC running back and the running back room as a whole.

“AJ Gren, really good player. We also have Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson, he never really had confidence to play much last year because of his knee. I think we’re going to have a great group this year in the backfield.”

