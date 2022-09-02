LOOK: Every Wisconsin Badgers player who made an initial 53-man NFL roster

Earlier this week, teams across the NFL had to make a slew of tough decisions to trim their respective rosters down to 53 players for the season opener.

After a hectic week of trading, roster management, injury designations, and practice squad signings, 26 Wisconsin Badgers alumni have officially made their team’s initial 53-man rosters.

The University of Wisconsin has consistently churned out NFL talent every year and is well represented by star players such as Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and J.J. Watt. That said, they’ve also produced several other notable contributors across the league who’ve become mainstays in the NFL and carved out terrific professional careers.

Here is a look at all 26 Wisconsin Badgers alumni who made their initial 53-man rosters heading into week one of the NFL season:

Zack Baun, Saints

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun talks with teammates on the sidelines in the final minutes of the UW-Ohio State game.

Mjs Uwgrid08 29 Hoffman Jpg Uwgrid08

Quintez Cephus, Lions

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) reacts after making a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Deiter, Dolphins

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) during the game against the BYU Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Edwards, Eagles

Dec 30, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) celebrates after Miami Hurricanes place kicker Michael Badgley (15, not pictured) misses a field goal during the first half in the 2017 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon, Broncos

Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon (25) finds a large hole during the first half of their game Saturday, November 15, 2014 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 59-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

111 Gordon

Story continues

Matt Henningsen, Broncos

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiahh Loudermilk, Steelers

Sep 8, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramczyk, Saints

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (65) blocks Western Michigan Broncos defensive end Keion Adams (1) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers won 24-16. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is off to the races as he leaves Nebraska’s defense in his wake on an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

Mjs Usat Uw10 100418 2579 73460268

Cole Van Lanen, Jaguars

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) battles against Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Watt, Cardinals

J.J. Watt Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson, Broncos

Nov 19, 2011; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) under center against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz had an excellent season, but it ends in defeat at the Rose Bowl Wednesday. Credit: Rick Wood-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Leo Chenal, Chiefs

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Marshall Lang #88 of the Northwestern Wildcats is tackled by Leo Chenal #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers after making a catch in the first half at Camp Randall Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

David Edwards, Rams

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) takes advantage of pass protection by offensive lineman David Edwards (79) throws a long pass during the second quarter of their game against Illinois Saturday. October 20, 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

MARK HOFFMAN/ MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

Mjs Uwgrid21 19 Hoffman Jpg Uwgrid21

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates with offensive linenam Tyler Beach (65) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Havenstein, Rams

Nov 22, 2014; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25), offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (78) and linebacker Vince Biegel (47) carry the Heartland traveling trophy of the field at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin beat Iowa 26-24. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Ingold, Dolphins

Sep 8, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Alec Ingold (45) leaps over New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jalin Burrell (13) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dare Ogunbowale, Texans

Oct 10, 2015; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Joshua Kalu (10) tackles Wisconsin Badgers running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Sanborn, Bears

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Van Ginkel, Dolphins

Dec 27, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) reacts after a sack against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Watt, Steelers

Nov 29, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Derek Watt (34) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt, Steelers

Nov 26, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Zeitler, Ravens

Kevin Zeitler Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kendric Pryor, Jaguars

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) carries the ball to score a touchdown in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rachad Wildgoose, Commanders

Nov 23, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) breaks up the pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire