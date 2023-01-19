A look at every transfer Wisconsin football has landed in the Luke Fickell era
It’s been a busy transfer portal season for Wisconsin football’s new staff as the Badgers attempt to rebuild the roster for 2023.
The overhaul of Wisconsin’s coaching staff has led to an overhaul of the roster, most notably the quarterback room. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo has helped to reshape the Wisconsin offensive philosophy, and with it has come reinforcements at quarterback and wide receiver.
In total, the Badgers have landed 13 players from the portal including three former four-star quarterbacks. Wisconsin also landed their highest-rated wide receiver in program history.
Here is a look at every player Wisconsin has landed out of the transfer portal during the 2023 cycle:
Wide Receiver Bryson Green
Bryson Green… woah.
The latest WR to join Wisconsin. #Badgers
Former school: Oklahoma State
As a recruit: consensus three-star in the class of 2021
Wide Receiver C.J. Williams
Ain't this they've been waitin' for?#OnWisconsin 🦡
Former school: USC
As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022, Wisconsin’s highest-rated wide receiver in the modern recruiting era
Wide Receiver Quincy Burroghs
He makes no mistake!☝🏾Romans 8:28
Former school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2022
Wide Receiver Will Pauling
New Beginnings!! #OnWisconsin 🦡
Former school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020
Kicker Nathaniel Vakos
From Nathaniel Vakos' Instagram… getting right to work doing some recruiting. Appears he's cool with a big name…#Badgers
Former school: Ohio
As a recruit: class of 2022
Quarterback Braedyn Locke
The vision takes faith.. stay the course.#OnWisconsin
Former school: Mississippi State
As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022
Edge Jeff Pietrowski
#OnWisconsin
Former school: Michigan State
As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020
Offensive Lineman Jake Renfro
#OnWisconsin
Former school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020
Offensive Tackle Joe Huber
Spoke with @JoeHuber14 and his father about the new #Badgers transfer OL's journey to Madison: from a walk-on at Cincinnati who played only one year of varsity high school football to a scholarship starting right tackle…

…and a unique NIL T-shirt deal
…and a unique NIL T-shirt dealhttps://t.co/FoQBpRGwpN
Former school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020
Edge Darian Varner
6'3 255 2 years left!!
Former school: Temple
As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020
Safety Jason Maitre
🤐 #OnWisconsin
Former school: Boston College
As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2018
Quarterback Tanner Mordecai
Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws downfield during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Former school: SMU
As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2018
Quarterback Nick Evers
In the Lord I trust🖤 @BadgerFootball #COMMITTED
Former school: Oklahoma
As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022