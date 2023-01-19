A look at every transfer Wisconsin football has landed in the Luke Fickell era

It’s been a busy transfer portal season for Wisconsin football’s new staff as the Badgers attempt to rebuild the roster for 2023.

The overhaul of Wisconsin’s coaching staff has led to an overhaul of the roster, most notably the quarterback room. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo has helped to reshape the Wisconsin offensive philosophy, and with it has come reinforcements at quarterback and wide receiver.

In total, the Badgers have landed 13 players from the portal including three former four-star quarterbacks. Wisconsin also landed their highest-rated wide receiver in program history.

Here is a look at every player Wisconsin has landed out of the transfer portal during the 2023 cycle:

Wide Receiver Bryson Green

Bryson Green… woah.

The latest WR to join Wisconsin. #Badgers

pic.twitter.com/aUuOE1MiWc — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) January 13, 2023

Former school: Oklahoma State

As a recruit: consensus three-star in the class of 2021

Wide Receiver C.J. Williams

Former school: USC

As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022, Wisconsin’s highest-rated wide receiver in the modern recruiting era

Wide Receiver Quincy Burroghs

He makes no mistake!☝🏾Romans 8:28 pic.twitter.com/fVb5S9o7qv — Quincy Burroughs ³ (@IamQB3) January 11, 2023

Former school: Cincinnati

Story continues

As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2022

Wide Receiver Will Pauling

Former school: Cincinnati

As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020

Kicker Nathaniel Vakos

From Nathaniel Vakos’ Instagram… getting right to work doing some recruiting. Appears he’s cool with a big name…#Badgers pic.twitter.com/YooLbMJep7 — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) January 10, 2023

Former school: Ohio

As a recruit: class of 2022

Quarterback Braedyn Locke

Former school: Mississippi State

As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022

Edge Jeff Pietrowski

Former school: Michigan State

As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020

Offensive Lineman Jake Renfro

Former school: Cincinnati

As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020

Offensive Tackle Joe Huber

Spoke with @JoeHuber14 and his father about the new #Badgers transfer OL's journey to Madison: from a walk-on at Cincinnati who played only one year of varsity high school football to a scholarship starting right tackle… …and a unique NIL T-shirt dealhttps://t.co/FoQBpRGwpN — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) January 10, 2023

Former school: Cincinnati

As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020

Edge Darian Varner

6’3 255 2 years left!! pic.twitter.com/Gi5YRsjp4a — Darian Varner (@DarianVarner) December 8, 2022

Former school: Temple

As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2020

Safety Jason Maitre

Former school: Boston College

As a recruit: consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2018

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws downfield during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Former school: SMU

As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2018

Quarterback Nick Evers

Former school: Oklahoma

As a recruit: consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire