A look at every SEC player invited to the NFL scouting combine

The NFL scouting combine is set to begin Monday, Feb. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As usual, the SEC will be well-represented at the event.

A total of 75 players from SEC football programs are considered to be top NFL draft prospects and will be evaluated by NFL scouts in a series of criteria such as physical, medical, and mental aspects.

The SEC has the most representatives, followed by the Big Ten with 60 invites, and the Pac-12 with 52.

Players such as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Georgia TE Brock Bowers, and Alabama LB Dallas Turner headline this year’s SEC draft class. Here is a look at SEC every player that has been invited to the NFL scouting combine.

Georgia Bulldogs- 11 players

Alabama Crimson Tide- 10 players

LSU Tigers- 8 players

QB Jayden Daniels

WR Malik Nabers

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

OL Charles Turner III

DL Jordan Jefferson

DL Maason Smith

DL Mekhi Wingo

DB Andre’ Sam

Missouri Tigers- 8 players

Kentucky Wildcats- 6 players

QB Devin Leary

RB Ray Davis

WR Tayvion Robinson

OL Jeremy Flax

LB Trevin Wallace

DB Andru Phillips

Arkansas Razorbacks- 5 players

OL Brady Latham

OL Beaux Limmer

DL Trajan Jeffcoat

DB Dwight McGlothern

K Cam Little

South Carolina Gamecocks- 5 players

QB Spencer Rattler

WR Xavier Legette

TE Trey Knox

OL Nick Gargiulo

DB Marcellas Dial

Texas A&M Aggies- 5 players

Auburn Tigers- 5 players

Mississippi State- 4 players

WR Tulu Griffin

DL Jaden Crumedy

LB Nathaniel Watson

DB Decamerion Richardson

Ole Miss Rebels- 3 players

DL Cedric Johnson

DB Daijahn Anthony

DB Deantre Prince

Tennessee Volunteers- 3 players

QB Joe Milton

RB Jaylen Wright

DB Kamal Hadden

Florida Gators- 2 players

WR Ricky Pearsall

OL Kingsley Eguakun

Vanderbilt Commodores- 0 players

