A look at every SEC player invited to the NFL scouting combine
The NFL scouting combine is set to begin Monday, Feb. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As usual, the SEC will be well-represented at the event.
A total of 75 players from SEC football programs are considered to be top NFL draft prospects and will be evaluated by NFL scouts in a series of criteria such as physical, medical, and mental aspects.
The SEC has the most representatives, followed by the Big Ten with 60 invites, and the Pac-12 with 52.
Players such as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Georgia TE Brock Bowers, and Alabama LB Dallas Turner headline this year’s SEC draft class. Here is a look at SEC every player that has been invited to the NFL scouting combine.
Georgia Bulldogs- 11 players
RB Kendall Milton
TE Brock Bowers
OL Amarius Mims
OL Sedrick Van-Pran Granger
DB Tykee Smith
Visit UGA Wire for more news on Georgia Football.
Alabama Crimson Tide- 10 players
OL JC Latham
LB Dallas Turner
DB Jaylen Key
Check out Roll Tide Wire for more Alabama football news.
LSU Tigers- 8 players
QB Jayden Daniels
WR Malik Nabers
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
OL Charles Turner III
DL Maason Smith
DL Mekhi Wingo
DB Andre’ Sam
For more LSU football news, visit LSU Wire.
Missouri Tigers- 8 players
OL Javon Foster
LB Ty’Ron Hopper
DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Kentucky Wildcats- 6 players
QB Devin Leary
RB Ray Davis
WR Tayvion Robinson
OL Jeremy Flax
Visit UK Wildcats Wire for more Kentucky football news.
Arkansas Razorbacks- 5 players
OL Brady Latham
OL Beaux Limmer
DL Trajan Jeffcoat
K Cam Little
For more Arkansas football news, check out Razorbacks Wire.
South Carolina Gamecocks- 5 players
TE Trey Knox
OL Nick Gargiulo
DB Marcellas Dial
Texas A&M Aggies- 5 players
WR Ainias Smith
OL Layden Robinson
Visit Aggies Wire for more Texas A&M football coverage.
Auburn Tigers- 5 players
DL Justin Rogers
DB D.J. James
Mississippi State- 4 players
WR Tulu Griffin
DB Decamerion Richardson
Ole Miss Rebels- 3 players
DB Daijahn Anthony
DB Deantre Prince
Tennessee Volunteers- 3 players
QB Joe Milton
DB Kamal Hadden
Visit Vols Wire for more Tennessee football coverage.
Florida Gators- 2 players
OL Kingsley Eguakun
For more Florida Gators football coverage, check out Gators Wire.