Here’s a look at every Patriots selection from the 2022 NFL draft

The New England Patriots kicked of the NFL draft by taking players at two positions that everyone expected Bill Belichick to address: guard and receiver. New England had a major need at guard after losing Shaq Mason (trade) and Ted Karras (free agency). The Patriots are also facing an uncertain future at receiver in 2023 when the depth chart looks thin. But Belichick’s picks at those positions surprised, with the Patriots coach and general manager appearing to reach for Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange and Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton.

They were the headliners of what should be a deep draft for the Patriots. The team has eight more picks to go. Here’s a look at the rookie class as the picks come in.

Round 1, Pick 29: Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga

The Patriots traded back with the Kansas City Chiefs — a deal which New England clearly won in terms of draft capital — from the 21st pick to the 29th pick. That’s where they landed Strange, a Day 1 starter at guard.

Round 2, Pick 5: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

New England swung another trade with Kansas City. This time, the Patriots moved up the board, sending a fifth-round pick to the Chiefs to move up from 54th to 50th. Belichick pulled the trigger on Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton, the fastest wideout at the NFL combine in the 40-yard dash.

Remaining selections

DAY 2

Round 3-85

Round 3-94

DAY 3

Round 4-121

Round 4-127

Round 6-183

Round 6-200

Round 6-210

Round 7-245

1

1