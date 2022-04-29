A look at every Pac-12 player selected in Round 1 of the NFL draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and four players from the Pac-12 now have new homes.

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and USC’s Drake London were the most notable Pac-12 stars heading into Thursday’s first round, and so it is no surprise they were both off the board within the first top ten picks.

Thibodeaux of course went fifth overall to the New York Giants, while London went three picks later to the Atlanta Falcons – giving new quarterback Marcus Mariota an explosive target out of the slot.

The Pac-12 may not have the star power that the SEC or Big 12 does – heck Dan Lanning’s old team, the Georgia Bulldogs, had five first rounders – but they still produced a group of quality NFL players this season, with plenty more to be selected in the coming days.

Here is a look at all four of the Pac-12’s first round selections, with a brief explanation of how they should fit in to their new NFL homes:

Kayvon Thibodeaux - No. 5, New York Giants

Syndication: The Register Guard

Thibodeaux, as expected, was the first Pac-12 player selected in this year’s draft. He goes number five overall to the Giants, and immediately upgrades a key area of need for New York.

Thibodeaux made it clear he wanted a chance to play in the bright lights and big city, and now he gets his chance.

Drake London - No. 8, Atlanta Falcons

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The second Pac-12 player to go in the top-10 of the NFL draft was USC’s superstar wide receiver Drake London.

London is a big, physical receiver who gives new Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota a great weapon, likely in the slot as a complement to tight end Kyle Pitts.

Trent McDuffie - No. 21, Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

UW has been churning out star defensive backs for nearly a decade, so it’s no surprise to see Trent McDuffie get snapped up by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 21 overall.

McDuffie will hope to follow in the footsteps of Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy, and Budda Baker and parlay a start in Seattle with a successful NFL career.

Devin Lloyd - No. 27, Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Lloyd is an outstanding linebacker who should fit in really well with Jacksonville’s defense. He became the fourth, and final, Pac-12 star to go in the first round.

