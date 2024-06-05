A look at every jersey the Utah Jazz have worn

FILE — John Stockton drives around Cleveland’s Brevin Knight as the Jazz beat Cleveland Monday night Jan. 12, 1998. The Utah Jazz announced rebranded uniforms on Friday. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in June 2022. It has been updated to reflect the Jazz rebrand announced in June 2024.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, the Utah Jazz are entering a new jersey era.

During the 2024-25 season, the Jazz will begin a transition into what they believe will become the team’s official color palette of the future — midnight black, mountain purple and sky blue.

The Jazz’s last, pretty unpopular rebrand came in 2022, when Utah announced four jerseys — a white jersey with bright yellow trim featuring the “J-Note” logo, a bright yellow jersey with a “Jazz” wordmark, a black jersey with a “Utah” wordmark, and the return of the purple mountain jerseys worn in the Jazz’s trips to the NBA Finals.

Here’s a look at every single jersey the Jazz have worn in their 43-year history in the Beehive State.

1979-1996

Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz clenches his fists and grits his teeth after being called for an offensive foul during the second half of their NBA Western Conference playoff game with the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 16, 1988. The Jazz lost to the Lakers, 113-100. | Bob Galbraith, Associated Press

Karl Malone (32) of the Utah Jazz heads for a layup past Mychal Thompson of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of their Western Conference semifinal playoff game in Inglewood, Calif., May 11, 1988. Malone led the Jazz with 29 points in their 101-97 win over the Lakers, tying the best-of-seven series at one game apiece. | Mark Terrill, Associated Press

Joe Coles, Deseret News

The Jazz arrived in Utah from New Orleans with Mardi Gras colors — purple, green and gold — and kept their “J-Note” jerseys for nearly two decades.

Utah had home white and green road jerseys from 1979-1984, then switched the green road jersey for purple in 1984.

The Jazz wore the green jerseys on St. Patrick’s Day in 1985 and 1986.

Wearing these jerseys in the mid-1980s, Utah started its run of 20 consecutive postseason appearances, most of which came under head coach Jerry Sloan.

The Jazz have worn two throwback jerseys from this era — the white jersey in 2004 and the green jersey in 2010, in which Sundiata Gaines hit a game-winning 3-pointer against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

1996-2004

John Stockton drives around Cleveland’s Brevin Knight as the Jazz beat Cleveland Monday night Jan. 12, 1998. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

Karl Malone goes strong to the basket against Shaquille O’Neal and Corie Blount during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Sunday, May 24, 1998, at the Forum in L.A. | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Karl Malone shoots over Brian Grant during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals at the Rose Garden in Portland, Sunday, May 24, 1999. | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

The most successful era of Jazz basketball happened in these threads. Featuring a mountain range on the jersey and the shorts to pay homage to Utah’s purple mountain majesties, John Stockton and Karl Malone led the Jazz to two NBA Finals appearances wearing the mountain jerseys.

The Jazz changed their logo from the “J-Note” to a basketball and a mountain range surrounded by a copper circle with “Jazz” text laid over the top of it in purple and teal.

Utah added a black and copper alternate jersey in the 1998-99 season and wore it until 2004.

The Jazz wore the purple mountain throwback jerseys from this era in several games in the 2019-20 season.

2004-2010

Utah Jazz forward Carlos Boozer reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 22, 2004, in Salt Lake City. | Douglas C. Pizac, Associated Press

Utah Jazz’ Deron Williams, foreground, keeps the ball away from the Seattle SuperSonics in NBA basketball action in the fourth period Friday, Nov. 17, 2006, in Seattle. Williams scored 27 points in the Jazz’ 118-109 win over the Sonics. | Jim Bryant, Associated Press

Utah Jazz’s Deron Williams, right, stands on the court with Paul Millsap after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of an NBA Western Conference second-round basketball playoff game Friday, May 11, 2007, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors won 125-105. Utah leads the series 2-1. | Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

With John Stockton and Karl Malone retired, a new era dawned in Utah.

Utah’s logo remained the same as in the late ’90s, but the colors changed from purple, teal and copper to navy, powder blue and purple.

The Jazz’s white home and navy away jerseys featured 3D text with “Jazz” and “Utah,” respectively.

In 2006, Utah added a powder blue alternative in the same design as the copper alternates from 1999-2004. These would be worn as an alternate jersey until the end of the era in 2010.

Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer and the Jazz returned to the Western Conference Finals in 2007 in these jerseys, but couldn’t get past the second round in the next three seasons.

2010-2016

Utah Jazz players Paul Millsap, left, and Al Jefferson, right, react after scoring against the Toronto Raptors in the second half of the NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. Millsap scored 21 points and Jefferson scored 27 points in the Jazz’s 125-108 win. | Colin E Braley, Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Jordan Hill, right, pulls a rebound away from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. The Lakers won 111-106. | Chris Carlson, Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs’ Danny Green (4) shoots over Utah Jazz’s Gordon Hayward (20) and Al Jefferson during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 8, 2012, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 114-104. | Darren Abate, Associated Press

The Jazz switched back to the “J-Note” logo on their jerseys in 2010.

The Jazz had white home uniforms and navy road uniforms, with a green alternate being introduced in 2011.

Utah kept the mountain logo as its primary logo in this era — with updated colors of navy, green and yellow, but used the “J-Note” logo on their court and jerseys.

On the court, the era was largely forgettable. Jerry Sloan resigned in the 2010-11 season and was replaced by Ty Corbin, Deron Williams was traded and the Jazz started rebuilding.

Utah made the playoffs only once — in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season — getting swept by the No. 1-seed San Antonio Spurs.

Utah hired Quin Snyder in the 2014-15 season and started the climb back to the playoffs, led by Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert.

2016-2022

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts late in the second half during Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, right, talks to Gordon Hayward during the second half in Game 1 of the team’s NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors won 106-94. | Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends Los Angeles Lakers center Timofey Mozgov (20) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 27, 2018, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) reacts after being fouled as he shot a 3-point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. | Brandon Dill, Associated Press

Through this six-season stretch, the Jazz wore a total of 10 different jerseys.

Utah switched back to the “J-Note” as its primary logo, still in the colors of navy, green and yellow.

The white and navy jerseys, still featuring the “J-Note,” updated in 2016 to include a different number font, remained the only constants in an ever-changing Jazz jersey landscape.

The Jazz introduced green alternate jerseys in 2016, with the “Utah” wordmark later seen on the team’s city jerseys. Also in 2016 was the addition of sleeved jerseys with the “J-Note” and number on the upper chest and a yellow, green and white stripe on the lower chest.

These jerseys were short-lived, being phased out when Adidas’ uniform contract with the NBA ran out at the end of the 2016-17 season.

When Nike took over the NBA uniform contract in 2017, teams had more jerseys than ever. Gone were the days of a home jersey, a road jersey and an alternate jersey.

Now, the Jazz had a white “Association” jersey and navy “Icon” jersey, featuring the same “J-Note” design as in 2016; a yellow “statement” jersey that featured a large “J-Note” with the numbers to the right; plus an orange, red and yellow “city jersey” that featured the “Utah” road mark.

Each jersey could be worn at home or on the road.

The orange, red and yellow gradient city jerseys, paying tribute to the red rock of southern Utah, proved to be wildly popular. The Jazz kept them for three seasons instead of the originally planned one.

In the 2018-19 season, the Jazz added an “earned edition” jersey to the lineup for the rest of the season. Only teams that made the playoffs the following season got the extra jersey, which was a recolored “statement” jersey in green and yellow.

In the 2020-21 season, the Jazz updated their city jerseys. The “dark mode” jerseys kept the orange, red and yellow gradient, which faded into black with yellow numbers.

Utah wore the city jerseys in the 2021-22 season as well.

“Earned edition” jerseys returned for the 2020-21 season and were the same design as in 2018-19, but with a brighter green and yellow.

2022-present

The Jazz announced four jerseys — a white jersey with bright yellow trim featuring the “J-Note” logo in a similar design as the statement jerseys from last season, a bright yellow jersey with a “Jazz” wordmark, a black jersey with a “Utah” wordmark, and the return of the purple mountain jerseys.

The Jazz also updated the “J-Note” logo to black and white, which appears to be the team’s new primary logo.