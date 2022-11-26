A look at every Heisman Trophy runner-up player at Tennessee

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding football player.

Chicago running back Jay Berwanger won the first Heisman Memorial Trophy in 1935.

The award is named after John Heisman. Heisman played center, tackle and end at Brown (1887–88) and Penn (1889–91).

He served as head coach at Oberlin (1892, 1894), Buchtel (1893-94), Auburn (1895-99), Clemson (1900-03), Georgia Tech (1904-19), Penn (1920-22), Washington & Jefferson (1923) and Rice (1924-27), compiling a 199–108–7 record. Heisman won the 1916 and 1917 national championships at Georgia Tech.

Heisman was described as an innovator of the game.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 23, 1869.

Below are Tennessee’s all-time second-place runner-up student-athletes for the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

1951: Hank Lauricella (running back)

Hank Lauricella (27) against Maryland in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1952. (AP Photo)

1951 Heisman Trophy winner: Dick Kazmaier (Running back, Princeton)

1956: Johnny Majors (running back)

Johnny Majors (45) (News Sentinel Photo Archive)

1956 Heisman Trophy winner: Paul Hornung (Quarterback, Notre Dame)

1993: Heath Shuler (quarterback)

Heath Shuler (21) (USA TODAY Sports)

1993 Heisman Trophy winner: Charlie Ward (Quarterback, Florida State)

1997: Peyton Manning (quarterback)

Peyton Manning (16) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

1997 Heisman Trophy winner: Charles Woodson (Defensive back, Michigan)

Note: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2000

Josh Heupel (14) (AP Photo/Jackson Laizure)

2000 Heisman Trophy winner: Chris Weinke (Quarterback, Florida State)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire