A look at every former Eagle player and coach in the playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles don't kick off their postseason for another week, but a whole bunch of former Eagles players and coaches will be in action during wild-card weekend.

Here's a look at all 68 of them. We think.

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:30 p.m., Saturday

Seahawks

Players

Godwin Igwebuike: Was in training camp in 2015 with the Eagles as a safety. Convertedto running back last year with the Lions. Has played mainly special teams this year for the Seahawks.

Marquise Goodwin [IR]: Olympic long jumper was traded by the 49ers to the Eagles in 2020 but sat out the season because of COVID and never played or practiced. Caught 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games this year before going on IR with a shoulder injury.

49ers

Players

T.Y. McGill: Played in two games in 2018 and seven in 2020 for the Eagles and had half a sack. Played in nine games this year.

Jordan Matthews [IR]: Eagles’ 2nd-round pick in 2014 caught 225 passes through 2016, the most receptions by any Eagle in his first three years (31 more than Keith Jackson). Has spent entire year on IR with a torn ACL.

Hassan Ridgeway [IR]: Spent 2019 through 2021 with the Eagles, playing in 31 games with six starts. Started seven games for the 49ers this year before going on IR with a chest injury.

Coaches

DeMeco Ryans: Started 53 games for the Eagles from 2012 through 2015 with five sacks, five interceptions. Now in sixth year as 49ers assistant and second year as defensive coordinator. Coached No. 1 defense in NFL this year, allowing 15 yards fewer than the Eagles.

Matthew Harper: After serving as a graduate assistant under Chip Kelly at Oregon, spent eight years in a variety of roles with Eagles under Kelly and Doug Pederson. Won Super Bowl ring in 2017. In second year as 49ers’ assistant special teams coach.

Darryl Tapp: In his second year as 49ers’ assistant special teams coach under Ryans, his teammate with the Eagles in 2012. Tapp played in 39 games for the Eagles from 2010 through 2012.

Story continues

Cory Undlin: Spent 2015 through 2019 as defensive backs coach under Kelly and Pederson and won a Super Bowl ring in 2017. In second year as 49ers’ defensive backs coach.

Chargers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., Saturday

Chargers

Players

DeAndre Carter: Now in his eighth year, Carter had a breakthrough season with 46 catches for 538 yards and three TDs. Played in seven games for the Eagles in 2018 with two catches for 21 yards and averaged 10.3 yards on punt returns.

Chase Daniel: Eagles’ backup QB in 2016 had a perfect season – 1-for-1 for 16 yards. Now with his eighth team in his 14th season and second with the Chargers.

Cameron Dicker: Made his only two field goal attempts vs. Cards, including game-winner, in his only game as an Eagle. Made 19 of 21 field goals for the Chargers and wound up with NFL-best 95.5 percent accuracy this year.

Richard Rodgers II [IR]:After spending 2018 through 2021 on and off Eagles’ roster (27-for-363, two TDs), Rodgers caught one pass in 10 games for the Chargers this year before going on IR with a knee injury.

John Hightower [PS]: Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2020 had 50- and 59-yard catches early in his rookie year but has one catch for one yard since. Has been on Chargers’ practice squad most of the year.

Michale Jacquet [PS]: Played in seven games with two starts for the Eagles in 2020. Has been on Chargers’ practice squad most of the year.

Jaguars

Coaches

Doug Pederson: Eagles’ opening-day quarterback in 1999 and coached Eagles to Super Bowl championship in 2017. Took last year off and now has Jaguars in playoffs after a 2-6 start.

Press Taylor: Was with Eagles from 2013 through 2020 in various roles and now Pederson’s offensive coordinator.

Jim Bob Cooter: Served as a consultant for the Eagles last year. Pederson’s passing game coordinator.

Andrew Breiner [AQB]:Pederson’s passing game analyst with the Eagles in 2020 and now his assistant QBs coach.

Mike Caldwell: Played in 62 games for the Eagles with 29 starts from 1998 through 2001 and was Pederson’s teammate in 1999. Coached under Andy Reid with Eagles from 2008 through 2012 and was on Reid’s staff with Pederson from 2009 through 2012.

Bill Shuey: Bethlehem native coached with the Eagles from 2000 through 2010, now coaching outside linebackers for Pederson.

Rory Segrest: Coached special teams and defensive line under Reid from 2006 through 2010. Pederson’s defensive line coach.

Luke Thompson: Pederson’s assistant special teams coach with the Eagles in 2019 and 2020 and has the same title this year in Jacksonville.

Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday

Dolphins

Players

River Cracraft: Was in training camp with the Eagles in 2019 and 2020. Has 9 catches for 102 yards and two TDs this year.

Raheem Mostert: Began career in training camp with the Eagles in 2015, now with his eighth NFL team. Rushed for career-high 891 yards this year. His 5.5 career rushing average including postseason is 3rd-highest in NFL history by a running back, behind Marion Motley and Bo Jackson. Ran for 220 yards in 49ers’ NFC Championship Game win over Packers in 2020.

Duke Riley: Played in 25 games for Eagles with eight starts at linebacker in 2019 and 2020. Played in all 17 games with two starts for Dolphins this year.

Eric Rowe: Eagles’ 2nd-round pick in 2015 only played one year here but now in eighth NFL season, has played 100 games, starting 56 at corner and safety. Started six games for Dolphins this year.

Bills

Players

Jordan Poyer: Eagles’ 7th-round pick in 2013 blossomed into a big-time safety in 2017 and made his first Pro Bowl this year. His 22 interceptions since 2017 are 6th-most in the NFL.

Matt Barkley [PS]: Another Eagles 2013 draft pick, played in four games for the Eagles in 2013 and 2014 and has been on and off the Bills’ roster since 2018.

Coaches

Sean McDermott: Lansdale native spent 2001 through 2010 in a variety of roles with the Eagles, including defensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010. Has been Bills’ head coach since 2017, leading Buffalo to four straight postseason berths and a 47-18 record the last four years.

Leslie Frazier: McDermott’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach was Eagles’ defensive backs coach from 1999 through 2002. Has been with McDermott since 2018.

Chad Hall: Was on and off Eagles’ roster from 2010 through 2012. Caught a touchdown pass from Kevin Kolb against the Cowboys in 2010. Has been with McDermott since 2017.

Giants at Vikings, 4:30 p.m., Sunday

Giants

Players

Jack Anderson: Interior lineman spent last year with the Eagles and this year with the Giants, starting two games.

Marcus Johnson: Played in 10 games with the Eagles in 2017 and got a Super Bowl ring. Was with the Colts and Titans before landing with the Giants this year, where he caught nine passes for 99 yards.

Coaches

Mike Kafka: Eagles’ 4th-round pick in 2010 only threw 16 passes in his NFL career but is on the fast track as a coach, serving as Brian Daboll’s offensive coordinator after four years coaching Patrick Mahomes under Andy Reid, his former coach.

Mike Groh: Was Doug Pederson’s WRs coach in 2017 and then replaced Frank Reich as offensive coordinator for two years. Now Daboll’s WRs coach.

Jerome Henderson: Played in 15 games for the Eagles in 1995 – he scored a TD against the Bears on a return of a Dennis Lundy fumble. This is his third year as the Giants’ DBs coach.

Vikings

Players

Jordan Hicks: Eagles’ 3rd-round pick in 2015, veteran linebacker started all 17 games in his first season with the Vikings.

Nick Mullens: Spent training camp with the Eagles last year but was released with final cuts. Has a 5-12 record in 17 career starts with the 49ers and Browns.

Jalen Reagor: Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2020 caught eight passes for 104 yards this year.

Chandon Sullivan: Spent rookie year of 2018 splitting time on Eagles’ practice squad and roster, playing in five games. Started 10 games at corner for Vikings this year.

Tay Gowan [PS]: Gowan is the cornerback the Eagles got from the Cards in the Zach Ertz trade. Played in two games for the Eagles last year and three with the Vikings this year.

Ravens at Bengals , 8:15 p.m., Sunday

Ravens

Players

Daryl Worley: Veteran cornerback has been with nine NFL teams, including the Eagles, who acquired him before the 2018 season from the Panthers for Torrey Smith. He was released a month later.

Steven Means [IR]: Played in 14 games in 2016 and 2017 for the Eagles. Played in two games for the Ravens this year before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles.

Coach

John Harbaugh: Eagles’ assistant coach from 1998 through 2007 is now in his 15th year with the Ravens. Won a Super Bowl in 2012 and making 10th postseason appearance this year.

Bengals

Players

Joe Bachie: Undrafted linebacker began his career in 2020 with the Eagles, playing in four games. Has played in 19 games with two starts the last two years for the Bengals.

Cowboys at Buccaneers , 8:15 p.m., Monday

Cowboys

Players

Jason Peters: Seven-time Eagles Pro Bowl left tackle, who turns 41 in two weeks, played in 10 games with one start for the Cowboys.

Anthony Rush [PS]: Rush played in nine games with the Eagles in 2019 and was briefly on their practice squad again this year. Has been with Cowboys for three weeks.

Coaches

Al Harris: Played corner for the Eagles from 1998 through 2002, playing in 80 games with 21 starts before a long Pro Bowl stint with the Packers. Retired in 2012 and began coaching. This is his third year as the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach.

Buccaneers

Players

Genard Avery [IR]: Played in 35 games with 12 starts with the Eagles from the middle of 2019 through last year. Played in nine games for the Bucs this year before going on IR with an abdominal injury.

Todd Bowles: Eagles’ defensive backs coach and then defensive coordinator in 2012 now in his first year as Bucs head coach after replacing Bruce Arians, who he played for at Temple.

Coaches

Chris Boniol: Made just 36 of 52 field goal attempts for Eagles in 1997 and 1998. In his fourth year as the Bucs’ kicking coach.

Thaddeus Lewis: Former star quarterback at Duke spent 2015 with the Eagles although he never got into a game. Went 2-4 in six career starts with the Browns and Bills. Now in his second year as the Bucs’ assistant wide receivers coach.

Front Office

Jason Licht: Eagles’ assistant director of player personnel and vice president of player personnel from 2003 through 2007. Has been the Bucs’ GM since 2014.

Bye Week

Chiefs

Players

Prince Tega Wanogho: Eagles’ 6th-round pick in 2020 played in one game for the Eagles. Played in 17 for the Chiefs this year.

Andy Reid: Coached Eagles for 14 years, reaching playoffs nine times, including five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. Has been with Chiefs for 10 years, reaching playoffs eight more times, winning one Super Bowl and losing another. Fifth in NFL history with 247 wins and third with 19 postseason wins.

Dave Toub: Got his NFL start as Eagles’ assistant special teams coach under Harbaugh from 2001 through 2003 and has been with Reid his entire 10 years in K.C.

Eric Bieniemy: Finished nine-year career playing for the Eagles under Reid in 1999. Has been with Chiefs since 2013, the last five years as offensive coordinator.

Steve Spagnuolo: Coached secondary and linebackers under Reid from 1999 through 2006. Has been Reid’s defensive coordinator since 2019.

Ken Flajole: Eagles’ linebackers coach under Pederson from 2016 through 2020 and has been Reid’s outside LBs coach since 2021.

Greg Lewis: Caught 127 passes for 1,699 yards and seven touchdowns with Eagles from 2003 through 2008. Was Pederson’s WRs coach in 2016 and has been with Reid since 2017, first as WRs coach and the last two years as RBs coach.

Tom Melvin: First coached with Reid in 1984 at San Francisco State. Has been Reid’s tight ends coach his entire 24-year NFL coaching career.

Matt Nagy: Nagy began his NFL coaching career as an intern with the Eagles in 2008 and remained in various roles through 2012. Reid brought him to K.C. as QBs coach and in 2016 he became offensive coordinator. After coaching the Bears the last four years, he returned to the Chiefs this year as QBs coach and senior assistant.