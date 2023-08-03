A look at every five-star Auburn football has ever signed

After a couple of down years, Hugh Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s staff have Auburn recruiting as it should be.

Using the 247Sports Composite, they have the No. 18 class in the nation. This is extremely impressive when you consider that they have just 14 commits Alabama is the only school ahead of them with 14 or fewer commits.

The headliners of Auburn’s class are five-star prospects Perry Thompson and Demarcus Riddick. If Auburn can hold onto both it will be the first time they signed a five-star prospect since 2019 and just the sixth time since 2000 that they signed multiple in the same class.

The Tigers have signed 17 total composite five-stars since 2000, here is a look at each one of them and how their time at Auburn went.

Quarterback Jason Campbell

Class: 2000

Rating: .9853

Positional Ranking: No. 5 Pro QB

He was the first five-star in program history and he played like it, throwing for 7,299 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career. He went on to be drafted 25th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2005 NFL draft.

Running Back Cadillac Williams

Class: 2001

Rating: .9936

Positional Ranking: No. 4 RB

Williams came in with plenty of hype and absolutely shattered all expectations. He rushed for 3,831 yards and 45 touchdowns in his four seasons as a Tiger. The Tampa Buccaneers drafted him fifth overall in the 2005 NFL draft and after a seven-year career, he entered the coaching ranks.

Where he once again exceeded expectations, Gus Malzahn hired him in 2019 as Auburn’s running back coach and he was retained by both Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze. His tenure as interim head coach after Harsin was fired reignited the Auburn fan base and showed why he is so highly thought of.

Outside Linebacker Lemarcus Rowell

Class: 2001

Rating: .9845

Positional Ranking: No. 4 OLB

From nearby Opelika, Rowell redshirted his freshman season due to eligibility concerns before playing in 12 games in 2002 and making 21 tackles.

He was dismissed from the team prior to the 2003 season. He elected to go the JUCO route and even recommitted to the Tigers but he never made his way back to the Plains and wound up at Jacksonville State.

Wide Receiver Ben Obomanu

Class: 2002

Rating: .9855

Positional Ranking: No. 4 WR

Obomanu’s claim as the only five-star wide receiver to sign with Auburn will be ending soon if the Tigers can hold onto Perry Thompson. He played in 50 games for the Tigers, snagging 88 receptions for 1,181 yards and 16 touchdowns. After finishing his NFL career he went to law school and is now an attorney.

Outside Linebacker Tray Blackmon

Class: 2005

Rating: .9956

Positional Ranking: No. 1 OLB

Blackmon quickly became a rotational player for the Tigers but was never able to take the next step, partially due to injuries and suspensions. He totaled 84 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for Auburn in three seasons.

Running Back Michael Dyer

Class: 2010

Rating: .9961

Positional Ranking: No. 1 RB

The highest-rated running back signee in program history, Dyer broke Bo Jackson’s rushing record with 1,093 yards and five touchdowns to help the Tigers win the 2010 national championship. He was even better as a sophomore, running for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns but his career took a turn late in the 2011 season. He was suspended for the bowl game and he left the program to reunite with Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State.

However, he was dismissed from the team and never played for Malzahn. He finished his career at Louisville, rushing for 704 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons.

Athlete Trovon Reed

Class: 2010

Rating: .9864

Positional Ranking: No. 3 ATH

Auburn recruited Reed to play wide receiver and after redshirting in 2010 he spent the next three years at wideout before transitioning to cornerback ahead of the 2014 season. He caught 39 passes for 384 yards and one touchdown as a receiver and intercepted three passes as a defender. After a brief professional career, he returned to Auburn and as the Director of Football & Recruiting Relations has been credited with helping turn around Auburn’s recruiting efforts.

Offensive Tackle Christian Westerman

Class: 2011

Position: .9929

Ranking: No. 3 OT

Westerman is the highest-ranked offensive lineman the program has ever signed but he wasn’t around for long. After redshirting in 2015, he only played in two games during the 2016 season before transferring to Arizona State.

Defensive Tackle Montravius Adams

Class: 2013

Rating: .9947

Positional Ranking: No. 3 DT

Adams came in and was quickly a key member of the defensive line as a freshman. He appeared in 52 games during his four-year career, making 151 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks. He went on to be drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Weak-Side Defensive End Carl Lawson

Class: 2013

Rating: .9897

Positional Ranking: No. 1WDE

Lawson battled some injuries during his time at Auburn but he was dominant whenever he was on the field, making 67 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks in 34 career games. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft

Running Back Roc Thomas

Class: 2014

Rating: .9894

Positional Ranking: No. 4

Thomas appeared in 12 games in each of his both seasons but was limited to just 86 total carries due to Auburn’s deep running back room. He entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2015 season and ended up at Jaxson State and eventually had a brief NFL career.

Linebacker Tre' Williams

Class: 2014

Rating: .9868

Positional Ranking: No. 2 ILB

Williams finished his time on the Plains with 188 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was named a team captain his senior season in 2017. He is now the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant for South Alabama.

Defensive End Byron Cowart

Class: 2015

Rating: .9987

Positional Ranking: No. 1 SDE

Cowart is the highest-rated signee in program history but he was never able to crack the rotation at Auburn before he transferred out during the 2017 season. He finished his time at Auburn with 15 tackles in 14 games, before winding up at Maryland and eventually being drafted by the New England Patriots.

Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown

Class: 2016

Rating: .9964

Positional Ranking: No. 4 DT

Brown capped off his sensational career with a 2019 season where he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. He elevated Auburn’s entire defense and finished his career with 170 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks and five forced fumbles before being drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Offensive Tackle Calvin Ashley

Class: 2017

Rating: .9870

Positional Ranking: No. 6 OT

Ashley redshirted in the 2017 season and appeared in eight games in 2018 before transferring to FAMU ahead of the 2019 season.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe

Class: 2019

Rating: .9878

Positional Ranking: No. 1 OLB

An immediate contributor as a freshman, Pappoe made 256 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in his four years on the Plains. He was named a team captain twice and was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Quarterback Bo Nix

Class: 2019

Rating: .9856

Positional Ranking: No. 1 Dual QB

The combination of coming to Auburn as a five-star and being the son of former quarterback Patrick Nix made expectations sky-high for Bo. He quickly met them as a freshman, winning the starting job but was never able to become efficient as he dealt with several different head coaches and offensive coordinators and transferred to Oregon after his junior season. He finished his Auburn career with 7,251 passing yards and 39 touchdowns as well as 18 rushing touchdowns.

