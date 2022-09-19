A look at every contest when Tennessee hosted ESPN College GameDay

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN College GameDay will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN College GameDay. The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN College GameDay.

Below are every game Tennessee has hosted ESPN College GameDay on campus.

2022

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sept. 24, 2022; No. 22 Florida at No. 12 Tennessee

2016

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 24, 2016; No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee

2012

Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images

Sept. 15, 2012; No. 18 Florida at No. 23 Tennessee

2004

Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 2, 2004; No. 8 Auburn at No. 10 Tennessee

2002

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Sept. 21, 2002; No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee

Nov. 9, 2002; No. 2 Miami at Tennessee

2000

Craig Jones /Allsport

Sept. 16, 2000; No. 6 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

1999

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Nov. 6, 1999; No. 24 Notre Dame at No. 4 Tennessee

1996

© Jonathan Daniel

Sept. 21, 1996; No. 4 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee

1995

Rex Perry / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sept. 9, 1995; Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire