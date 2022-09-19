A look at every contest when Tennessee hosted ESPN College GameDay
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
For the first time since 2016, ESPN College GameDay will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.
The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.
Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN College GameDay. The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN College GameDay.
Below are every game Tennessee has hosted ESPN College GameDay on campus.
2022
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Sept. 24, 2022; No. 22 Florida at No. 12 Tennessee
2016
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 24, 2016; No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee
2012
Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images
Sept. 15, 2012; No. 18 Florida at No. 23 Tennessee
2004
Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 2, 2004; No. 8 Auburn at No. 10 Tennessee
2002
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Sept. 21, 2002; No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee
Nov. 9, 2002; No. 2 Miami at Tennessee
2000
Craig Jones /Allsport
Sept. 16, 2000; No. 6 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
1999
Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Nov. 6, 1999; No. 24 Notre Dame at No. 4 Tennessee
1996
© Jonathan Daniel
Sept. 21, 1996; No. 4 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee
1995
Rex Perry / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Sept. 9, 1995; Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee