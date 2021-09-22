A look at every 200-strikeout season as Joey Gallo joins the club again

The Yankees slugger is the fourth player to post 200 Ks in multiple seasons.

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Feel that breeze? Joey Gallo's three strikeouts in the New York Yankees' win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday gave him an even 200 for the season. It's the second time in Gallo's career that he's eclipsed the mark. For most of baseball history, 200 strikeout seasons were simply never seen. The emphasis on making contact and putting the ball into play was too high and if someone couldn't, they didn't hold a spot in the lineup for long. But that has changed with today's game. Front offices prioritize things like launch angle and the three-true outcomes as lineups opt to produce as many runs as quickly as they can. As long as the hitter is producing a high-enough OBP, they don't care how many times their star sluggers trudge back to the dugout with a hung head. Mark Reynolds was the first MLB batter to hit the 200 strikeout mark, doing it three straight times from 2008 to 2010 (and barely missing in 2011 with 196). Including Gallo's 2021 season, a total of 14 200-strikeout seasons have been posted. Here's a look at all of them, including three players who are currently on the Yankees' roster.

Mark Reynolds — 223

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Year: 2009. Strikeouts: 223. Homers: 44. Walks: 76. OPS: .892.

Adam Dunn — 222

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Year: 2012. Strikeouts: 222. Homers: 41. Walks: 105. OPS: .800.

Chris Davis — 219

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Year: 2016. Strikeouts: 219. Homers: 44. Walks: 76. OPS: .892.

Yoan Moncada — 217

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Year: 2017. Strikeouts: 217. Homers: 17. Walks: 67. OPS: .714.

Chris Carter — 212

(Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

Year: 2013. Strikeouts: 212. Homers: 29. Walks: 70. OPS: .770.

Mark Reynolds — 211

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Story continues

Year: 2010. Strikeouts: 211. Homers: 32. Walks: 83. OPS: .753.

Giancarlo Stanton — 211

(Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)

Year: 2018. Strikeouts: 211. Homers: 30. Walks: 70. OPS: .852.

Chris Davis — 208

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Year: 2015. Strikeouts: 208. Homers: 47. Walks: 84. OPS: .923.

Aaron Judge — 208

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Year: 2017. Strikeouts: 208. Homers: 52. Walks: 127. OPS: 1.049.

Joey Gallo — 207

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Year: 2018. Strikeouts: 207. Homers: 40. Walks: 74. OPS: .810.

Chris Carter — 206

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Year: 2016. Strikeouts: 206. Homers: 41. Walks: 76. OPS: .821.

Drew Stubbs — 205

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Year: 2011. Strikeouts: 205. Homers: 15. Walks: 63. OPS: .686.

Mark Reynolds — 204

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Year: 2008. Strikeouts: 204. Homers: 28. Walks: 64. OPS: .779.

1

1