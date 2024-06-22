What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 9️⃣

Austria impressed and the English officials didn’t in Friday’s action.

Here is The Debrief on that action.

Now it’s time to look ahead to what day nine of EURO 2024 will bring.

Who is playing today? 👀

The day starts with an intriguing clash in Hamburg as Georgia face the Czech Republic.

Then we head to Dortmund for what could be one of the fixtures of the weekend as Türkiye take on Portugal.

And the day ends in Köln as Belgium look to bounce back from their disappointing opener with a win over Romania.

Player to watch 🔎

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH11-TUR-GEO-1719040871.jpg

He’s already scored one screamer at EURO 2024 and who’s betting against Arda Güler doing it again today?

The Real Madrid youngster was a sensation in Türkiye’s opening win against Georgia a few days’ ago, showing all of his technical quality and instinct in front of goal.

And now the 19-year-old looks set to show his skills in a head-to-head with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is going to be tasty.

Must-watch video 🎥

It’s fair to say that Ronald Koeman was not happy with the referee after Netherlands’ goalless draw with France on Friday night.

Fun facts 📊

This will be the fourth meeting between Portugal and Türkiye at a major tournament, with the Iberians winning the previous three

Türkiye though, will be looking to win their first two games of a tournament for the first time ever

Belgium’s clash with Romania will be the first time these two sides have met at a tournament and their first meeting since a friendly in 2012

Our predictions 🔮

Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

Türkiye 2-2 Portugal

Belgium 1-0 Romania

