What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 8️⃣

There was late drama and shocks in Thursday’s group fixtures.

Here is The Debrief on that action.

Now it’s time to look ahead to what day eight of EURO 2024 will bring.

Who is playing today? 👀

Ukraine will aim to get their Group E campaign finally up and running in the early game with Slovakia.

Poland and Austria are also looking for their first points on the board in Group D’s clash from Berlin.

And the day ends with another heavyweight clash as the Netherlands and France go head-to-head in Leipzig.

Player to watch 🔎

Poland-v-Netherlands-Group-D-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718958163.jpg

On paper, the Netherlands’ chances of pulling off a shock against France appear slim – even with Kylian Mbappé’s potential absence.

But Wout Weghorst has become Ronald Koeman’s not-so-secret weapon after scoring a winner against Poland in their Group D opener with Poland.

The Burnley marksman’s strike was his third of four major tournament goals to arrive as a substitute and could deliver another late scare off the bench.

Must-watch video 🎥

Mbappé’s involvement for France is by no means guaranteed after suffering a broken nose but if selected, he will at least have an eye-catching protective mask.

Fun facts 📊

Robert Lewandowski hasn’t missed back-to-back tournament games for Poland since making his debut in 2008

Ukraine have won just one of their four competitive games with Slovakia, coming in the 2018 Nations League

The Netherlands are Kylian Mbappé’s favourite opponent after scoring six goals in five games, including on his France debut

Our predictions 🔮

Slovakia 1-1 Ukraine

Poland 2-1 Austria

Netherlands 0-2 France

