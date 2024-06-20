What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 7️⃣

Wednesday saw a shock result and the first team reach the knockout stage.

Here is The Debrief on that action.

Now it’s time to look ahead to what day seven has in store.

Who is playing today? 👀

Slovenia and Serbia get things off and running in the early clash from Munich.

Then England and Denmark do battle with Gareth Southgate’s side able to seal their progress from Group C.

And things round off with arguably one of the games of the group stage as Spain and Italy go head-to-head.

Player to watch 🔎

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH03-ESP-CRO-1718867674.jpg

Lamine Yamal has already made history as the youngest-ever player to feature at the Euros during Spain’s comfortable win over Croatia last weekend.

But Barcelona’s teenage prodigy showed that he is at the tournament on merit with an assist for Dani Carvajal to supplement an overall lively display.

La Roja’s meeting with Italy promises we will see a clash of styles but Yamal might just be the player to unlock the holders’ stubborn defence.

Must-watch video 🎥

France aren’t taking things easy in between their group fixtures and put German second-tier side Paderborn to the sword in a seven-goal humbling.

Fun facts 📊

Serbia head coach Dragan Stojković helped the former Yugoslavia overhaul Slovenia’s three-goal lead at EURO 2000

England have never won their opening two matches at a European Championship

Outside of penalty shootouts, Italy have only lost one of 10 matches against Spain at major tournaments

Our predictions 🔮

Slovenia 1-2 Serbia

Denmark 1-1 England

Spain 3-1 Italy

