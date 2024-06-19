What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 6️⃣

Tuesday offered up the game of the tournament so far and a late Portugal victory.

Here is The Debrief on that action.

And now it is time to look ahead to day six.

Who is playing today? 👀

We’re back to three games today and first up is Croatia’s clash with Albania in Hamburg.

Then we move on to hosts Germany who travel to Stuttgart to take on Hungary.

Wednesday is rounded off by Scotland who simply must not lose against Switzerland

Player to watch 🔎

Germany-v-Scotland-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718779951.jpg

Jamal Musiala was sensational in Germany’s opening win over Scotland on Friday.

The Bayern Munich youngster was full of tricks, pace, effortless confidence and really does have the world at his feet right now.

Musiala can cement his status as one of the game’s best with another brilliant performance later this afternoon.

Must-watch video 🎥

We really are blessed with remarkable young players right now and another is Spain sensation Lamine Yamal.

Fun facts 📊

Today’s match between Croatia and Albania will be the first ever between these nations in any competition.

This will be the fourth game between Germany and Hungary having met twice at the 1954 World Cup and then at EURO 2020.

If Scotland lose to Switzerland this evening, this will be only the fourth time that the Tartan Army have tasted defeat in their opening two matches of a tournament.

Our predictions 🔮

Croatia 1-0 Albania

Germany 3-0 Hungary

Scotland 1-2 Switzerland

