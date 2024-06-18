What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 5️⃣

On paper, Monday’s action didn’t look the most exciting but it turned out to be a brilliant day of shock wins and broken noses.

Here is The Debrief on that action.

And now it is time to look ahead to day five.

Who is playing today? 👀

Group F gets underway this afternoon as Türkiye take on Georgia in Dortmund first up.

We then head to Leipzig this evening as Portugal face the Czech Republic.

And that’s it for the first round of matches with everyone having now played one game.

Player to watch 🔎

Portugal-v-Republic-of-Ireland-International-Friendly-1718693225.jpg

Portugal are considered one of the favourites to get far in this tournament and if they’re to do so, their superb midfield will play a huge part.

The one man who really makes Roberto Martinez’s side tick though is Bruno Fernandes, who has impressed all campaign long for Manchester United and must now do so for his country.

With Cristiano Ronaldo likely to play a reduced role at the Euros, it will be down to Bruno Fernandes to rally the Seleçao at times of hardship.

Must-watch video 🎥

Probably the biggest news from Monday’s action was the broken nose suffered by Kylian Mbappé. France boss Didier Deschamps gave us an update on the Real Madrid’s man condition here …

Fun facts 📊

Today’s game between Portugal and Czech Republic will be their fourth meeting at a Euros since 1996 – only Spain and Italy have met more times.

This is Georgia’s first ever international tournament but since 2012 only three of the eight Euro debutants have won their opening game.

Our predictions 🔮

Türkiye 2-1 Georgia

Portugal 3-0 Czech Republic

