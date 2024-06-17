What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 4️⃣

What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 4️⃣

Euro 2024 continued on Sunday with a brilliant late win for the Netherlands, a nervy England victory and some more heroics from Christian Eriksen.

Here is The Debrief on that action.

And now it is time to look ahead to day four.

Who is playing today? 👀

Group E gets underway this afternoon as Romania take on Ukraine in Munich first up.

Following that, it’s off to Frankfurt as Belgium face Slovakia with a fit Kevin De Bruyne ready to do some damage.

Monday’s late kick off then sees favourites France face Austria in Düsseldorf.

Player to watch 🔎

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-FRA-PRESSER-1718605720.jpg

Is 2024 going to be the summer of Kylian?

Mbappé has already completed his long-awaited switch to Real Madrid but focus now is on international duty with the flying forward fit and ready to lead France to glory at the Euros.

The 25-year-old will almost certainly spearhead Les Bleus’ attack this evening as Didier Deschamps’ side kick off their tournament against an underrated Austrian outfit.

Must-watch video 🎥

Jude Bellingham has the world at his feet right now and was talking to reporters after England’s win over Serbia on Sunday night.

Fun facts 📊

Today’s game between Romania and Ukraine is the first ever competitive meeting between the two nations.

None of Belgium’s last 17 matches at the European Championship has ended in a draw, with the Red Devils winning nine and losing eight.

Austria have only won one of their previous 10 matches against France – a 3-1 win back in September 2008.

Our predictions 🔮

Romania 1-1 Ukraine

Belgium 3-0 Slovakia

Austria 0-2 France

Recommended reading 📰

Three reasons to believe in Luciano Spalletti’s Italy side this summer.

The 15 best midfielders at EURO 2024.

England’s best and worst players in their win over Serbia.