What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 3️⃣

Euro 2024 continued on Saturday with the first full day of action as Spain and Italy got going with impressive wins.

Here is The Debrief on that action.

And now it is time to look ahead to day three.

Who is playing today? 👀

It is the second day packed with action as Group C gets going in addition to action from Group D, with Poland and the Netherlands kicking things off from Hamburg.

Following that, it is time to head south and to Stuttgart which hosts Slovenia’s meeting with Denmark.

In the day’s late kick-off, England get their tournament underway when they do battle with Serbia.

Player to watch 🔎

England-Training-Session-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718526397.jpg

Off the back of an incredible individual season in his opening year at Real Madrid, it is time for Jude Bellingham to shine on the international stage.

He doesn’t even turn 21 until the end of this month but Gareth Southgate has already confirmed that the midfielder has been added to the squad’s four-man leadership group.

The onus is now on him to show why all of that faith is justified with another big performance.

Must-watch video 🎥

Want to know what is happening behind the scenes for England at their training base? We have you covered.

Fun facts 📊

No team has a higher ratio of draws at the European Championship than Poland, with seven of their 14 fixtures in this tournament ending level.

Slovenia and Denmark met on the way to the tournament, drawing in Ljubljana before the Danes triumphed 2-1 on home soil.

Tonight’s game is the first meeting between England and Serbia since the latter became an independent state in 2006.

Our predictions 🔮

Poland 0-2 Netherlands

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Serbia 0-2 England

