What to look out for on EURO 2024 day 2️⃣

EURO 2024 kicked off last night with a cracking opening match between hosts Germany and Scotland in Munich.

Here is The Debrief on that game.

And now it’s time to look ahead to day two.

Who is playing today? 👀

There are three matches coming our way today, beginning with the other nations in Group A – Hungary and Switzerland – meeting in Cologne.

Then we head to Berlin, where Spain and Croatia will kick things off in a mouthwatering Group B clash.

Before holders Italy round off the day when they take on Albania in Dortmund.

Player to watch 🔎

Spain-v-Northern-Ireland-International-Friendly-1718189794.jpg

After hopefully putting his injury woes behind him, Spain midfielder Pedri looks set to star at the Euros.

The 21-year-old finished the season strongly for Barcelona and warmed up for the tournament with a brace in a 5-1 win against Northern Ireland last week.

He is a special talent, and his battle with Croatia’s experienced midfield trio of Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović and Mateo Kovačić should be entertaining later today.

Must-watch video 🎥

If Spain bring the same intensity to real matches as they do to training matches, they are going to be hard to beat at this tournament.

Fun facts 📊

This will be just the second meeting between Hungary and Switzerland at a major tournament, with the first coming 86 years ago at the 1938 World Cup.

Spain and Croatia’s last encounter at the Euros three years ago produced eight goals (5-3 to Spain AET), making it the highest scoring game in the tournament this century.

Italy and Albania have never met before at a major tournament, but Italy have won all four of the previous meetings between the two sides by an aggregate score of 7-1.

Our predictions 🔮

Hungary 1-1 Switzerland

Spain 2-1 Croatia

Italy 2-0 Albania

