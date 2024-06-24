What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 1️⃣1️⃣

EURO 2024 provided us with a double dose of late drama on Sunday as Germany drew and Hungary broke Scottish hearts.

Here is The Debrief on yesterday's action.

Now it’s time to look ahead to what day 11 will bring.

Who is playing today? 👀

Group B comes to an end today as already-qualified Spain take on Albania.





But the more intriguing game comes from Leipzig as Italy take on Croatia.





Player to watch 🔎

Is this to be Luka Modrić's last dance at international level?

The Croatia midfielder has been fairly anonymous so far in games against Spain and Albania.

But now the veteran playmaker needs get back to his old self and help the Balkan nation beat Italy to secure safe passage to the last 16.

Must-watch video 🎥

Scotland were the second side to be eliminated from EURO 2024 on Sunday as conceded in the 100th minute against Hungary.

Coach Steve Clarke has reflected on the defeat.

Fun facts 📊

This will be Italy and Croatia's third meeting at a group stage with one win for Croatia and a draw at EURO 2012

Since gaining independence in the 1990s, Croatia have been unbeaten in eight games against Italy

Spain have won all eight of their encounters with Albania, scoring 31 goals in the process

Our predictions 🔮

Albania 0-3 Spain

Croatia 1-1 Italy

