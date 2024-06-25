What to look out for on EURO 2024 Day 1️⃣2️⃣

EURO 2024 provided yet more stunning late drama on Monday as Italy progressed thanks to a 98th minute winner.

Here is The Debrief on yesterday’s action.

Now it’s time to look ahead to what day 12 of EURO 2024 will bring.

Who is playing today? 👀

After two consecutive days of evening kick offs, we’re back to four games on Tuesday with the first coming from Berlin as Austria face Netherlands.

At the same time in Group D, already out Poland take on France.

Then late on, Group C comes to a close as England face Slovenia in Köln.

Then it’s off to Munich as Denmark look to claim a win against Serbia that will see them through.

Player to watch 🔎

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH20-NED-FRA-1719296963.jpg

Of the four games on show today, comfortably the most exciting is Netherlands clash with Austria at the Olympiastadion.

The Oranje almost shocked France in their last game and it was Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong who impressed most on the right wing.

The pacy forward caused Les Bleus consistent trouble and expect him to do the same to Ralf Rangnick’s side later on.

Must-watch video 🎥

Mattia Zaccagni scored with the last kick of the game to see Italy progress last night – now hear him relive his ‘dream’ strike.

Fun facts 📊

Austria have lost their last seven matches against Netherlands – their longest losing run against any opponent

France haven’t won their final group game in any of their last eight major tournaments, going back to the 2006 World Cup

This will be England and Slovenia’s second encounter at a major tournament after the 2010 World Cup group stage

Denmark have won all their of their games against Serbia since the latter’s independence

Our predictions 🔮

Netherlands 2-2 Austria

France 1-0 Poland

England 1-0 Slovenia

Denmark 1-1 Serbia

