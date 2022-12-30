Look at ESPN’s Orange Bowl hype video ahead of Tennessee-Clemson matchup

The excitement is building ahead of this year’s edition of the Orange Bowl, one of the prestigious New Year’s Six games for the programs that just barely missed the College Football Playoffs. The second-oldest collegiate postseason game that dates back to 1935 will host the Tennessee Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and Clemson Tigers (11-2, 8-0 ACC) on Friday, Dec. 30, inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of the SEC-ACC battle, ESPN published a video hyping up the matchup between a Vols squad that was well on its way to greatness before stumbling as the season waned and a Tigers team that fought through adversity to claim the conference title. Take a look at the video below.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

