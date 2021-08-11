LOOK: ESPN names this Ohio State tradition the best in all of college football

College football is full of timeless traditions across the entire landscape of the sport, and Ohio State has quite a few of them. From Buckeye Grove to the Skull Sessions, to Script Ohio, so many moments have been passed down that give fans chills.

Of course, these special traditions that define the game of college football don’t just happen on the banks of the Olentangy, and depending on what school you root for, there’s a good chance that opinions vary greatly on which are the best.

However, according to one graphic from ESPN as an interested and unbiased observer, it has one Ohio State tradition as the best in all of the game, and you can probably guess which one it is. Yep, dotting the “i” in Script Ohio. Ohio State fans get a sense of pride watching the formation play out on game days, but you don’t have to be a fan of all things scarlet and gray to appreciate it. In fact, the worldwide leader in sports programming agrees, ranking it tops overall.

The tradition does have some pretty good company though. Coming in behind Script Ohio is Clemson’s Howard’s Rock at No. 2, followed by the cadet march of the Army/Navy game in third place, Ralphie’s Run at Colorado checking in at No. 4, and the Kinnick Wave at Iowa as the fifth-best tradition in college football.

We are of course biased on this one, but agree that Script Ohio stands alone when you measure up the best traditions in the sport we love on fall Saturdays. Good job on this one ESPN.

