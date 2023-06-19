LOOK: Epic pic of all Michigan football’s official visitors from the weekend

Michigan football held its third big official visitor weekend and this time, it featured mostly current commitments — though there were a handful of uncommitted prospects in attendance.

While the big hubbub was over the ‘four-for-four’ quad, harkening back to the unofficial visit picture with Brady Prieskorn, Blake Frazier, Jordan Marshall, and Jadyn Davis — who were uncommitted in the winter, but who have all committed since — an even more impressive photo surfaced over the weekend.

The ringleader of the 2024 class, in-state safety Jacob Oden, posted a picture featuring every visitor together — committed or uncommitted — at The Big House over the weekend.

My guys over everybody 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MuZ4FLiICY — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) June 19, 2023

From left to right, the picture features commit Jordan Marshall, commit Brady Prieskorn, commit Blake Frazier, commit Jadyn Davis, commit Luke Hamilton, commit Hogan Hansen, linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, commit Ben Roebuck, commit Jacob Oden, commit Andrew Sprague, commit Ted Hammond, commit Channing Goodwin, commit Jake Guarnera, commit Mason Curtis, wide receiver Jordan Shipp, cornerback Aaron Scott, offensive tackle Michael Uini, and EDGE Devon Baxter.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire