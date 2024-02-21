Look: Eli Gold's best calls as Alabama football voice during 35-year run

Nick Saban's retirement won't be the only change to the Alabama football program in 2024.

The Crimson Tide will have a new play-by-by radio voice with longtime voice Eli Gold on the outs with the Crimson Tide Sports Network after 35 years of calling Alabama football games.

Like Saban, Gold is synonymous with Alabama football as he had been part of some of the Tide's greatest moments, Marcell Dareus' interception against Texas at the Rose Bowl in 2010 to Tua Tagovailoa's winning touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith against Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game and several more.

Here's a look at some of Gold's memorable calls from his time as the voice of the Crimson Tide:

Eli Gold's best calls for Alabama football

Tua Tagovailoa TD pass to DeVonta Smith in CFP national championship − Jan. 8, 2018

Following a 16-yard sack on first down in overtime against Georgia, Tua Tagovailoa connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith to win the game and the national title.

Gold's call: “Here’s Tua, stepping back, loads up, looks long, throws, end zone...Touchdown! Alabama! DeVonta Smith! Touchdown Alabama! And the Crimson Tide has once again ascended to the top of the college football mountain. Their fifth national championship in nine years, their 17th overall. And for coach Nick Saban, a career sixth national championship, a number matched only by the legendary Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant. Alabama is back as the champion of college football. How about that!”

Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-31 vs. Auburn − Nov. 25, 2023

Trailing in the final seconds of the 2023 Iron Bowl against Auburn and facing a prayer of fourth-and-31, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe found wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the left corner of the end zone for the game winning touchdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium to save the Crimson Tide's hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff.

Gold's call: "Here's the snap, Milroe steps back and allows everyone to get downfield. Still standing, throws into the end zone. ... It is caught. It is caught by Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone. Touchdown Alabama! The Crimson Tide with 32 seconds to go in the ballgame throws a hail mary into the corner of the end zone and Isaiah Bond, who has already caught five passes today adds number six as he gets to the corner. ... And the Tide has taken the lead."

Marcell Dareus interception as Alabama defeats Texas to win Nick Saban's first title at Alabama— Jan. 7, 2010

Crimson Tide defensive tackle Marcell Dareus made the play of the game in the City of Roses in the 2010 BCS national championship game when he intercepted Texas quarterback Garrett Gilbert at the 50-yard line for a pick-six touchdown.

Dareus' touchdown capped up a 24-point second quarter for the Tide on its way to securing its first national title under Nick Saban.

Gold's call: "Twenty-six seconds to go. Bama’s gonna take a knee at the 30-yard-line. The victory formation. And that is going to do it. Twenty seconds remaining...19, 18...15 seconds remaining. Alabama wins its 13th national championship! And the roses in this grand old stadium are once again crimson!”

TJ Yeldon's TD reception vs. LSU — Nov. 3, 2012

Trailing by three with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter against LSU, TJ Yeldon made a man miss on a 28-yard swing pass from quarterback AJ McCarron to win the game for Alabama over the No. 5-ranked Tigers.

Gold's call: “AJ gets the snap. Pressure. Screen, Yeldon. 30, 25...He’s gonna go! He’s gonna go! Touchdown! TJ Yeldon! TJ Yeldon! On a screen, 28 yards! No flags! Alabama, in what could be one of the epic comebacks in Crimson Tide history.”

‘Desperation Block’ against Penn State — Oct. 28, 1989

The Crimson Tide avoided the upset against the No. 17 Nittany Lions, thanks to 6-foot-7, 286-pound offensive lineman Thomas Rayam. Penn State running back Blair Thomas drove down the field to the red zone, setting up an opportunity for Joe Paterno's squad to kick a game-winning field goal from 17 yards. However, Rayam would break through the Penn State line and block the field goal from kicker Ray Tarasi, giving Alabama its third victory over the Nittany Lions in three years.

Gold's call: “Blocked! Blocked! Blocked! Unbelievable! Alabama has blocked the field goal! Alabama has blocked the field goal! The Crimson Tide blocked the field goal! Holy cow! Bama wins it, 17-16 on a blocked field goal with eight seconds remaining.”

Mt. Cody 'Rocky Block' vs. Tennessee — Oct. 24, 2009

A lot was riding in the winding seconds of this SEC regular season game when Lane Kiffin’s Tennessee set up for a game-winning field. If the Vols missed it, the Tide kept their undefeated season alive. If the Vols made it, the Tide suffered their first loss of the year and their odds for a national championship take a hit.

Terrance Cody, known as Mt. Cody during his time in Tuscaloosa, broke through the Tennessee line and blocked Daniel Lincoln's kick, securing the 12-10 victory for Alabama. The play would be known as 'Rocky Block' and serve as a big moment in the Tide's run to a national championship in 2009.

Gold's call: “The fans are cheering with that feeling in their stomach that’s hard to explain. Morgan Cox will snap it, Graham Cannon will hold, Daniel Lincoln from 45 yards out to win it for the Volunteers. The snap, the spot...The kick is blocked! It is blocked by Alabama! It is blocked by Alabama! The Crimson Tide wins! The Crimson Tide wins! Terrence Cody, for the second time, I believe, got a piece of that one. The Crimson Tide wins! And Bama remains undefeated!”

Trevon Diggs fumble recovery TD vs. Tennessee − Oct. 19, 2019

On a fourth-and-goal on the Alabama 1-yard line, defensive tackle Shane Lee knocked the ball loose out of Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano's hands. Cornerback Trevor Diggs recovered the ball inside the end zone and took it 100 yards to the house for six.

Gold's call: "Quickly to the line of scrimmage. Guarantano under center. He will try to go over the top, he is not going to get there. The ball comes loose, taken by Alabama. Taken by Trevon Diggs. He's going to run it all the way down. Trevon to the 20, to the 15, the 10, the 5...Touchdown! 99 yards. Shane Lee knocked it loose. Trevon Diggs picked it up. Touchdown Alabama!"

Eli Gold's Alabama broadcast resume

National championships: Seven (2020, 2017, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2009 and 1992)

SEC championships: 11 (2023, 2021, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2009, 1999 and 1992)

Bowl Games: 35

Gold was on the call for seven national championship wins, 11 SEC championship wins and 35 bowl games in his 36 years as the radio play-by-play voice of Alabama football.

