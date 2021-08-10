Look Effortlessly Chic for Under $40 With This Matching Two-piece Set That's a 'Must' for Vacation Wear

FANCYINN Womens 2 Pieces Outfits Deep V Neck Crop Top Side Slit Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Set Jumpsuits

Courtesy of Amazon

Stylish, flowing silhouettes are a non-negotiable for any beach vacay, but stocking up on multiple cover-ups you'll probably never wear off the island can add up quickly. By now, you probably already entrust Amazon when stocking up on vacation essentials like toiletry kits, passport covers, and travel pillows — so when it comes to finding reasonably priced resort wear, it's no surprise that the retailer offers plenty of options in that arena, too. Not only will you find lightweight dresses to beat the tropical heat and cozy joggers to endure long days of travel, but you can also score entire outfits, like this two-piece crop top and wide-leg pant set for under $40.

Featuring a flattering plunging neckline, the tank-style crop top has flirty details on the sleeves and hem. The high-waisted pants will cover the majority of the midsection on most bodies, while full-length slits on both pant legs reveal an unexpected sliver of skin. The drawstring waistband can be pulled taught or loosened for a comfortable fit, and silver beads accent both tie tips for added eye-catching detail. Wear the pieces together for an effortlessly chic summer outfit, or separately mix and match for full wardrobe flexibility.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $31 (originally $40)

With more than 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, the set is a favorite among shoppers who call it a "vacation wear must." It's made of 100 percent cotton for a lightweight, breathable feel, and though it's available in sizes XS to XL, the brand cautions that its raw fabric doesn't offer much stretch. Reviewers say the material does "wrinkle easily," but adds to the overall relaxed look of the outfit. The set comes in 11 color options including black, light pink, teal blue, and a printed navy and white leopard, and prices start at just $30 (depending on the size and color you go with).

"I am so obsessed with this set!" wrote one reviewer, who owns it in two colors. "The material doesn't have much stretch and feels similar to linen. It's super lightweight and perfect for summer — the side slits on the pants allow for great airflow and make this outfit heat- and humidity-approved."

"Yalllllll!!!! This outfit is FIRE!!" said another five-star owner. "I am super thankful I bought this outfit. The stretch is perfect and not too much. Fabric is thin but super comfortable. Another fun fact is the top can be worn with other pants by itself!"

If you're searching for the ultimate versatile vacation outfit, look no further than this breezy two-piece pant set. Order it ahead of your next trip for as little as $34 on Amazon, and check out some of our favorite colors, below.

