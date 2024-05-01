A look at some early draft projections for Heat and what analysts say on Miami’s options

The angst of an injury-riddled past several weeks -- and an unfavorable playoff matchup with Boston -- will soon be replaced by hope of better days ahead.

For the Heat, that hope includes possession of the No. 15 pick in next month’s NBA Draft. It’s a spot in the draft that should feature several highly accomplished college players and international prospects.

ESPN’s first mock draft has the Heat drafting perhaps the sport’s most famous (men’s) college basketball player: Purdue’s Zach Edey, the National College Player of the Year the past two seasons.

But as long as Bam Adebayo is on the Heat, it’s an improbable pairing.

Erik Spoelstra likes to play Adebayo only alongside power forwards with three-point range.

And Edey, for everything else that he can do, lacks a three-point game.

Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds but he’s just one for two on his career on three-pointers.

“Edey’s positional fit alongside Bam Adebayo would be a topic of discussion in Miami,” ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony said. “But his productivity, physicality, intensity and cultural match would be welcomed by the Heat. Adebayo has started to slowly incorporate a 3-point shot into his offensive arsenal late this season and has the type of defensive versatility that could be useful alongside another big man. Edey’s offensive rebounding and interior scoring are skills the Heat don’t have much of, making him an attractive pick here.”

Adebayo has developed a three-point game in recent weeks but not enough of one to suggest that Spoelstra would be comfortable playing him extended minutes alongside another big devoid of such range.

Among other players projected by ESPN for Miami’s draft range, including slightly above or slightly after:

▪ Duke 7-0 power forward/center Kyle Filipowski (16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 34.8 percent on threes last season, 39 for 112):

“It may take him some time to adjust, and he’ll need to become a more consistent shooter, but his size/skill combination is certainly of interest,” ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo said.

▪ Providence swing guard Devin Carter (19.7 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 37.7 percent on threes):

Carter, 6-3, attended Doral Academy in Miami. He shot 47 percent from the field. He likely will be a consideration for the Heat if he’s available.

“Most playoff teams could use the defensive versatility, toughness and developing outside shooting Carter brings,” Givony said. “The 2023-24 Big East Player of the Year looks like a plug-and-play option at 22 years old, which will be attractive to several teams drafting in this range.”

▪ Colorado 6-8 swing forward Tristan da Silva (16.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 39.5 percent on threes):

Givony’s views: “Da Silva, a plug-and-play option at nearly 23 years old, brings coveted defensive versatility and feel for the game. He also doesn’t need plays called for him.”

▪ Duke 6-3 point guard Jared McCain (14.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 41.4 percent on threes):

Woo’s view: “McCain came on in a big way toward the end of the season, showcasing his shooting and feel for the game in place of great measurables. He offers a higher floor than usual for a freshman guard as a result, with the ability to play on and off the ball, knock down shots and make plays for teammates.

“His defense is still a work in progress, but there’s a lot to like about him in the long term.”

▪ Baylor 6-10 center Yves Missi (10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 61.4 percent from the field – all two-point attempts):

“While he’s not NBA-ready, Missi’s size, tools and flashes of scoring ability piqued interest from scouts this season enough to vault him into the draft,” Woo said. “He might need an ostensible redshirt year but could pay dividends in this part of the draft.”

▪ Kansas 6-6 small forward Kevin McCullar Jr. (18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds but just 33.3 percent on threes):

At 23, he’s considered NBA-ready.

Givony’s views: “McCullar is an excellent defender and passer and was shooting the ball as well as he ever had in his career before being derailed by a midseason knee injury.”

▪ Baylor 6-5 swingman Ja’Kobe Walter (14.5 ppg, 34.1 percent on threes):

He might be gone by Miami’s pick.

Woo’s take: “Walter isn’t much of a shot-creator and has work to do in expanding his contributions, but his intangibles and smooth shooting should make him an attractive piece with a feasible pathway to NBA success.”

Other mock drafts mention several other names in the Heat’s range:

▪ Southern California point guard Isaiah Collier, who averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists in his one college season. He shot 49 percent from the field but only 27 for 80 (33.8 percent) on threes. Tankathon has Miami selecting him 15th.

▪ Illinois shooting guard Terrence Shannon Jr.: He averaged 23 points and shot 36.2 percent on threes last season. That was his second season with the Illini after spending three seasons at Texas Tech. Some view him as a late-teens draft option.