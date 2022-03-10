LOOK: Earl Thomas goes through drills at Texas’ pro day on Thursday

Five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas was present at Texas’ pro day on Thursday.

The former Seattle Seahawk and Baltimore Raven went through on-field drills in front of NFL scouts. Thomas last played for the Ravens in the 2019 season before he was released after an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

CJ Vogel, a recruiting analyst for The Football Brainiacs, captured the below photo of Thomas between drills in Austin.

Former Seahawks All Pro Earl Thomas going through drills today at the #Texas Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/RsatgxAX92 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) March 10, 2022

Representatives from Houston, New York Giants, Miami, Arizona, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Dallas, Denver, Buffalo, New York Jets, Seattle, Atlanta and the XFL were present at Texas’ pro day.

A total of 14 other former Longhorns were present for workouts as well. Kicker Cameron Dicker and defensive back Josh Thompson are the two most likely prospects to be selected in the upcoming draft.

