A look at the Eagles' remarkable history trading quarterbacks

Since 1999, the Eagles have traded 12 quarterbacks away.

Those deals brought the Eagles two 1st-round picks, three 2nd-round picks, a 3rd-round pick, two 4th-round picks, four 6th-round picks, a 7th-round pick, Sam Bradford and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

The quarterbacks they unloaded?

They won 36 total games with the team the Eagles traded them to. That's 36 wins in 85 starts.

Not one reached the playoffs. Not one made a Pro Bowl. Not one even spent more than two years with the team they were traded to. In fact, seven were only with their next team one year (or less).

You'd think the 31 other NFL teams would realize that acquiring a quarterback from the Eagles isn't going to work. But teams keep doing it. And according to one report, the Colts -- who might have made the worst deal of the bunch -- are actually considering making the Eagles another offer, this time for Gardner Minshew.

Bring 'em on. The Eagles win these trades every single time.

With free agency and the trading period set to open this week, we thought it would be fun to take a detailed look back at the Eagles' track record trading quarterbacks.

APRIL 28, 1999: Rodney Peete to Washington for a 2000 6th-round pick [No. 192 overall, C John Romero]

How did he do? Spent one year in Washington, didn't start a game.

How it went for the Eagles: Romero made the Eagles' initial roster in 2000 but was released the next day after the Eagles were awarded Hank Fraley on waivers from the Steelers. Romero spent 2000 on the practice squad before bouncing around with the Bills, Saints and Rams over the next few years. He's now a cop in Oakland, Calif.

AUG. 24, 1999: Bobby Hoying to the Raiders for a 2000 6th-round pick [No. 178 overall, DE John Frank]

How did he do? Spent two years with Raiders, didn't start a game.

How it went for the Eagles: Frank had a shot to make the Eagles as a rookie but decided to retire instead and work at an advertising agency. He returned to the Eagles in 2001 and spent the year on the practice squad. He eventually spent time with the Jets and Giants as well as in the CFL and Arena League before retiring for good in 2006 and going into coaching.

APRIL 3, 2004: A.J. Feeley to the Dolphins for a 2005 2nd-round pick [No. 35 overall, Reggie Brown]

How did he do? Spent one year with the Dolphins, went 3-5 in eight starts.

How it went for the Eagles: Brown got off to a good enough start. His 150 catches for 2,167 yards from 2005 through 2007 are 8th-most in Eagles history by a player in his first three seasons. But he caught only 27 more passes in two more seasons and retired at the age of 28 after 2009.

AUG. 28, 2007: Kelly Holcomb to the Vikings for a 2009 6th-round pick [No. 191 overall]

How did he do? Spent one year with the Vikings, went 0-3 in three starts.

How it went for the Eagles: Through a roundabout way, the pick the Eagles got from the Vikings, which was later part of a trade with the Browns, helped the Eagles draft Jeremy Maclin with the 19th overall pick in 2009. Maclin caught 343 passes for 4,771 yards and 36 TDs in five years with the Eagles before finishing his career playing for Andy Reid in Kansas City.

APRIL 4, 2010: Donovan McNabb to Washington for a 2010 2nd-round pick [No. 37 overall, Nate Allen] and a 2011 4th-round pick [subsequently traded]

How did he do? Spent one year with Washington, went 5-8 in 13 starts.

How it went for the Eagles: Allen was never a star here, but he was a steady starting safety for five years, including two playoff seasons. He had 10 interceptions as an Eagle, including a career-high four in 2015. He finished his career with the Chiefs and Dolphins.

JULY 28, 2011: Kevin Kolb to the Cardinals for a 2nd-round pick [No. 51 overall, subsequently traded] and CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

How did he do? Spent two years with Cards, went 6-8 in 14 starts.

How it went for the Eagles: DRC never showed the form that made him a Pro Bowler with the Cards and Giants. He was here only two years and had three interceptions, all in 2012. The 2nd-round pick bounced around but eventually turned into Vinny Curry, who spent eight seasons with the Eagles and had 30 sacks, including a career-high 9.0 in 2014.

MARCH 10, 2015: Nick Foles and a 2016 2nd-round pick [No. 43 overall] to the Rams for Sam Bradford

How did he do? Spent one year with the Rams, went 4-7 in 11 starts.

How it went for the Eagles: Bradford was here only one year and went 7-7 in 14 starts, passing for 3,725 yards with 19 TDs and 14 interceptions in Chip Kelly's final season with the Eagles.

SEPT. 4, 2015: Matt Barkley to the Cards for a 7th-round pick [No. 251 overall, LB Joe Walker]

How did he do? Spent one year with Cards, didn't start a game.

How it went for the Eagles: Walker played one season with the Eagles, playing in 12 games with three starts. He's still in the NFL, most recently in his second stint with Arizona.

MARCH 11, 2016: Mark Sanchez to the Broncos for a conditional 7th-round pick [pick did not convey]

How did he do? Never played for Broncos.

How it went for the Eagles: Sanchez never played for Denver, so the Eagles didn't get anything back.

SEPT. 3, 2016: Sam Bradford to the Vikings for a 1st-round pick in 2017 [No. 14 overall] and a 4th-round pick in 2018 [No. 130 overall].

How did he do? Spent two years with the Vikings, went 9-8.

How it went for the Eagles: The Eagles drafted a couple edge rushers with the picks they got for Bradford, Derek Barnett in 2017 and Josh Sweat in 2018. Barnett had a disappointing Eagles career with 21½ sacks in five seasons and is expected to leave as a free agent. Sweat had a career-high 7½ sacks this past year and made the Pro Bowl. The Eagles signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension in September.

MARCH 17, 2021: Carson Wentz to the Colts for a conditional 2nd-round pick that became a 2022 1st-round pick [No. 16 overall] and a 2021 3rd-round pick [No. 70 overall].

How did he do? Spent one year with the Colts, went 9-8 and then was traded to Washington.

How it went for the Eagles: The Eagles will have some pretty good options at 16, including possibly Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Florida State edge Jermaine Johnson II and Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson. The Eagles traded No. 70 to the Panthers for No. 73 and No. 191. The Eagles drafted promising DT Milton Williams at No. 73 and DE Tarron Jackson at 191.

OCT. 25, 2021: Joe Flacco to the Jets for a 2022 6th-round pick [TBA]

How did he do? Spent the second half of the season with the Jets, went 0-1 in one start but played well. Currently a free agent.

How it went for the Eagles: It might not seem like much, but the Eagles have landed some decent players in the 6th round, including Jason Kelce, Wilbert Montgomery, Andy Harmon and Quez Watkins.

