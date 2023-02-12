LOOK: Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders reconnects with best friend Damar Hamlin ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Miles Sanders and Damar Hamlin have been friends since middle school, as both players ascended into Western Pennsylvania history as dominant high school football stars.

Sanders took his talents to Happy Valley, where he was teammates with Saquon Barkley at Penn State, while Hamlin put on for his city, taking his talents to the University of Pittsburgh.

The Eagles running back was one of the people impacted the most when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a late-season matchup between the Bengals and Bills.

Now healthy, and a huge part of Super Bowl LVII festivities, Hamlin and Sanders reconnected with this friendly hug and dance in the endzone prior to kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire