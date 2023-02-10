LOOK: Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts chats with Patti LaBelle while preparing for Super Bowl LVII

I had the pleasure of talking to @JalenHurts while in Phoenix for some #SuperBowl festivities! He is a very special young man and I wish him and my @Eagles the very best on Sunday! #FlyEaglesFly 💚💚💚

📹: @aliyacrawford pic.twitter.com/Os1ioHJGl0 — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) February 10, 2023

Jalen Hurts is a smooth quarterback with an old soul, and most days the Eagles star prefers listening to an R&B legend.

After dismantling the Chicago Bears, Hurts earned a shoutout from Anita Baker, who even performed the national anthem ahead of the NFC Championship game.

This time just days before Super Bowl LVII, Hurts had the opportunity to facetime with another R&B legend, Philadelphia’s own Patti LaBelle.

Hurts recently sat down with AL.com to discuss his love for music, even describing his love for Frankie Beverly and Maze.

If Hurts can lead the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LVII, the next call could come directly from Al Green himself.

List

Eagles-Chiefs final Super Bowl injury report: Britain Covey questionable with hamstring injury

List

Look: Bradley Cooper narrates Eagles hype video for Super Bowl matchup vs. Chiefs

List

Super Bowl LVII picks: Who are the experts taking in Eagles vs. Chiefs

Related

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts finishes 2nd in voting as Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wins NFL MVP award Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts finishes 3rd in NFL Offensive Player of Year voting Eagles' Haason Reddick finishes 4th as Nick Bosa runs away with Defensive Player of the Year award Eagles to sign Marquise Blair to reserve/future deal Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII Gear Up for Super Bowl LVII with Eagles Wire

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire