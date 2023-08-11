LOOK: Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts puts pinpoint accuracy on display

Jalen Hurts has a 23-11 career record, leading Philadelphia to consecutive playoff appearances and a Super Bowl berth.

Nick Wright on Jalen Hurts: “…If your biggest question mark as a quarterback is your ability to consistently throw the ball, you can’t be the second best quarterback in football.” 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/ftiZv3Bv3Q — | myke | 🦅 (@PhillyTruthr) August 9, 2023

Even with his continued progression, critics and pundits still believe the Eagles quarterback needs to prove that he can win games as a passer.

Hurts has improved leaps and bounds each season, and he’s now one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the NFL.

During a recent training camp practice, the 2023 MVP candidate displayed his pinpoint accuracy.

Hurts significantly improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

