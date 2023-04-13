LOOK: Eagles’ Darius Slay on the top CB duo in the NFL; Odell Beckham joining the Ravens

The NFL offseason has gotten off to an exciting start, and with teams returning to their facilities for OTAs and minicamps, all eyes are now on the draft.

During his latest Big Play Slay Podcast episode, the Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback reacted to Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing with the Baltimore Ravens and how it impacts Lamar Jackson’s trade request.

Slay also gives an interesting take on which NFL teams have the best cornerback duos and which secondary could rival his own in Philadelphia.

He then hops on some hoops conversations, focusing on the NBA MVP race between Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Joel Embiid.

He tells a funny story of Philadelphia fans booing him at games.

Slay on Sauce Gardner

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner may have burst on the scene with the Cincinnati Bearcats, but Slay says he had eyes on the All-Pro cornerback long before he touched a college campus.

Slay on preseason workouts

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, so most players are just now getting into the swing of any off-season workouts.

SLay broke down his routine and how he was returning to the lab.

Slay on Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Ravens

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Beckham Jr. joined the Ravens on a one-year deal worth $18 million, and the Eagles cornerback reacted to the news.

Slay on the top cornerback duo in the NFL

Much has been made about which team has the top cornerback duo in the NFL, and it shouldn’t be surprising that Slay picked himself and James Bradberry.

Slay talked about Jalen Ramsey joining Xavien Howard with the Dolphins and gave props to the Buccaneers’ cornerback duo.

