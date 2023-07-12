LOOK: Eagles’ Dallas Goedert explains why Jalen Hurts is one of the top 2 quarterbacks in the NFL

Jalen Hurts was an All-Pro, and the MVP runner-up in 2022, but Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert believes his signal-caller is among the best at his position.

During a visit to the Pardon My Takes Podcast hosted by BarstoolSports Barstoolbigcat and PFTCommenter, Goedert was asked where Hurts should land in NFL quarterbacks rankings.

Goedert clarified that Hurts is No. 1 in Philly and should be in the top two of any experts list.

Hurts significantly improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

