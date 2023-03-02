LOOK: Eagles’ CB Darius Slay reveals the top 5 wide receivers he faced in 2022

As the No. 1 wide receiver on the Philadelphia Eagles roster, Darius Slay has the high-priced privilege of facing the opposing team’s top wide receiver week in and week out.

A Pro Bowler and NFLPA All-Pro, Slay is among the top cornerbacks in the NFL and recently provided some key insight into who the most talented pass catchers are in the NFL.

During a recent episode of his Big Play Slay Podcast, the Eagles cornerback revealed the five best wide receivers he faced in 2022, and the No. 1 player on the list wasn’t shocking, it just happens to be the player that Slay had his best performance against this season.

1. Justin Jefferson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson lands at No. 1 on Big Play Slay’s list, but the Eagles cornerback may have had his best performance in this Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football.

Slay earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after he recorded a career-high five passes defended along with two interceptions in

In the matchup, Slay held Jefferson to five catches for 43 yards receiving on 11 targets with 2:38 seconds left in the ball game.

He became the first player since 2019 (Pierre Desir) to record five passes defended and two interceptions in a single game, and it’s the fifth time Slay has won the honor.

2. Terry McLaurin

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

McLaurin always gives the Eagles problems and he should have made the top spot on the list after his Week 10 performance.

The 8-1 Eagles turned the ball over a season-high four times and allowed the Pro Bowler to post a monster performance in front of a national television audience.

McLaurin faced Darius Slay on 19 of his 29 routes in Week 10 (66% shadow), catching 5 of 7 targets for 90 yards with Slay as the nearest defender, the most yards given up to a receiver by Slay since Week 15, 2021 (51 yards, also against McLaurin).

Story continues

3. CeeDee Lamb

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In the Week 16 loss at Dallas, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown both went over 100 yards on the day but were overshadowed by CeeDee Lamb’s 10 catches, 120 yards, and 2 touchdown performance to carry the Cowboys’ passing game.

4. Diontae Johnson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In a game that Philadelphia won 35-13, Diontae Johnson had five catches for 35 yards on nine targets against the Eagles, with his longest catch going for 15 yards.

5. Chris Olave

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The only rookie on the list, the former Ohio State star had 72 catches, for 1,042 yards and 4 touchdowns as a rookie.

In New Orleans, 20-10 win over Philadelphia without Jalen Hurts, Olave had 4 catches for 42 yards on 5 targets with his longest catch going for 16 yards.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire