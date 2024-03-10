Look: Duke fans throw water, gumballs at North Carolina players after losing in rivalry game

Tensions rose in Duke and North Carolina basketball's matchup on Saturday after the Tar Heels taunted the Blue Devils' student section, who responded by throwing an assortment of items at the players.

North Carolina players were shown mocking the Duke students as they went to the Cameron Indoor Stadium tunnel on Saturday to clinch the regular season ACC title, waving goodbye at the Blue Devils fans.

Duke fans responded by throwing an assortment of items at Tar Heels players, with North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram saying he was hit by a gum ball, noting, "we were talking crazy. It was fun."

Duke coach Jon Scheyer mentioned the atmosphere at Cameron Indoor Stadium after the game, while apologizing to the student fanbase.

"It's the best environment in college basketball," Scheyer told reporters after the game. "And there's a part of you that feels like you let (the fans) down. And as a team, it's senior night, and I think we probably got caught up in some of that stuff."

Duke-North Carolina, one of the nation's top college basketball rivalries, was also a matchup with ACC regular season championship implications on the line. The Tar Heels' 84-79 win granted them the outright ACC regular season title and a 2-0 season record against their in-state rival.

Not only did North Carolina get involved with Duke fans, but there was also a controversial moment in the first half where it looked like Duke forward Kyle Filipowski tripped Ingram as Ingram tried to run up the court,

"I feel like he tripped me, but I'm not really sure," Ingram told reporters after the game. "I thought he did, I'm not sure if it was a basketball player or not. I haven't really seen the video, but I'll see it."

Filipowski added: "I'm not really too sure how that whole situation happened, to be honest. I was really just getting up, my foot slipped. I don't know how I caught him. That’s really all I got. I didn’t see him coming from anywhere. I didn’t even know he was back with me. I thought I was the only one left.”

Fifth-year senior guard Cormac Ryan, in his first season with North Carolina after transferring from Notre Dame, scored 31 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six 3-pointers on Saturday night.

In the end, Duke and North Carolina's matchup was intense, leading to an instant classic in the rivalry's storied history.

Watch: Tensions rise in Duke-North Carolina basketball game

Here are clips of the Duke student section throwing items at North Carolina players on Saturday:

Another angle of Duke fans throwing bottles at UNC players 😳 (via carolinablitz/IG) pic.twitter.com/h0YfISiWiY — Overtime (@overtime) March 10, 2024

UNC taunts the Crazies after the win. Crazies give it back in the form of tossed drinks. Scheyer apologizes to senior students. pic.twitter.com/yMej1gJ7Vv — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 10, 2024

