LOOK: Ducks unveil uniforms for top-25 showdown against BYU Cougars

All eyes were on the Oregon Ducks this year, until they weren’t.

After a week 1 dismantling at the hands of the defending national champions, Oregon will once again be in the limelight this coming weekend as they get set to host the No. 14 BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium. It not only brings the first top-25 matchup in Eugene since 2019, but will give the Ducks a chance to prove themselves as one of the better teams in the nation, far better than the team we saw lose to Georgia 49-3 in the first game of the year.

With a 12:30 p.m. kick, the sun will be shining in Eugene, and the Ducks will be looking the part on a big stage. Here’s a look at the uniforms that they released for the game on Saturday:

Oregon Uniforms vs. BYU Cougars

