LOOK: Ducks unveil splashy uniform combo for 2023 season-opener vs. Portland State

Oregon Duck fans have been waiting patiently for eight months to watch their favorite team take the field again at the start of the 2023 college football season.

Now they know what their favorite team will be wearing once they step out onto Rich Brooks Field at Autzen Stadium Saturday afternoon to face the Portland State Vikings.

The Ducks unveiled their uniform combo for the Week 1 matchup on Wednesday evening, showing off an all-yellow color combo modeled by Jamal Hill.

The black helmet, yellow jersey, and yellow pants combo is a classic look that certainly is fitting for a season opener.

While a lot of Oregon fans were hoping that 2023 would be a year where new jersey templates were introduced, I can report that we will likely have to wait until next year for that to happen. Instead, the Ducks are planning a couple of one-off jerseys this season, with a variety of new helmets and cleats that will be introduced throughout the season.

Here is a closer look at the jerseys that Oregon will be wearing this weekend against the Vikings:

Oregon Ducks Week 1 Uniforms

