LOOK: Ducks unveil ‘Mighty Oregon’ throwback jerseys to be worn later this year

I can’t say that we saw this Sunday morning uniform unveiling coming from the Oregon Ducks, but based on what we were shown, it’s understandable that the team went with a special time for these special threads.

The Ducks unveiled their ‘Mighty Oregon’ throwback uniforms un Sunday, but did not specify when the jerseys would be worn.

Fans will notice that these uniforms are a call back to the jerseys that Oregon wore in 2014 at home against the Washington Huskies, and they are made to honor the 1984 jerseys worn by the Ducks.

It would make sense to wear throwback uniforms against the Huskies once again, but it’s unclear if that will be the case since that game is on the road in Week 7, and road teams typically wear white.

However, the Ducks and Huskies have often gone with a “color rush” theme over the last few years, with Washington wearing purple last year in Autzen Stadium while Oregon wore yellow.

Regardless of when they are worn, Oregon fans and the rest of the college football nation will fall in love all over again. Here is a closer look at the uniforms, followed by some fan reaction once they were unveiled.

Oregon Ducks Throwback Uniforms

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

The Oregon Ducks unveiled their throwback uniforms for the 2023 season, honoring the 1984 uniforms and the jerseys worn vs. Washington in 2014.

The Oregon Ducks unveiled their throwback uniforms for the 2023 season, honoring the 1984 uniforms and the jerseys worn vs. Washington in 2014.

The Oregon Ducks unveiled their throwback uniforms for the 2023 season, honoring the 1984 uniforms and the jerseys worn vs. Washington in 2014.

The Oregon Ducks unveiled their throwback uniforms for the 2023 season, honoring the 1984 uniforms and the jerseys worn vs. Washington in 2014.

Mighty Oregon. Presenting the Throwback uniforms – retail available soon. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/JcxdqJmKG0 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 1, 2023

Folks, they’re not wearing the throwbacks in Seattle. It should be pretty obvious by now which game they are actually wearing them, and why they’d choose to do this reveal going into a bye week — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) October 1, 2023

With this being the last Pac 12 season I thought they'd bring these back in a big spot. Would've guessed Rose Bowl if Oregon made the CFP. Now I'm thinking it'll be against the huskies, beavs, or trojans. https://t.co/zDGotFtCIv — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) October 1, 2023

Jonah would know. Not coming vs. UW, but later in the season. https://t.co/G6ztHyDUOP — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) October 1, 2023

OMG! OMG! OMG! There has to be a reason for this!!!! https://t.co/hd4rI9p6KI — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) October 1, 2023

Need a K Long 74 jersey for the studio @oregonfootball https://t.co/JDaZdmGrxT — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) October 1, 2023

WEAR THESE @ WASHINGTON OK THANKS https://t.co/gWsRbpbgcZ — Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) October 1, 2023

About as good as it gets https://t.co/9vcbelIRHl — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire