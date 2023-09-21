LOOK: Ducks unveil green and black uniform combo for Saturday showdown vs. Colorado

With the eyes of the world turned to Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a marquee matchup against the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, the No. 11 Oregon Ducks are going to be looking crisp and clean for the occasion.

On Wednesday evening, the Ducks unveiled that they will be rocking a bold green and black uniform combination vs. the Buffaloes which will feature a black helmet, green top, and black pants.

The uniform combo will also be fit with state-of-the-art cleats that are being debuted by the team — the new thermal-reactive Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks. More than just clean-looking new cleats, these spikes are thermal reactive to show vibrant colors when heat activated. The cleats start all black, but green, yellow, and blue hues start to show as they warm up.

On Wednesday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talked about his love for the new cleats and the interesting advantage they’ve posed for him as a coach so far.

I asked Lanning what his thoughts were on UO’s new thermo-reactive cleats for Saturday. He likes the fact that they make it easy to see who is and isn’t practicing hard enough. “If their cleats aren't turning colors, then we’ve got a problem.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/4aZvNM7n30 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 20, 2023

The cleats also pay tribute to Oregon mega-donor Phil Knight and display Uncle Phil Knight’s nickname “Buck” on the heel of the shoe.

Here’s a look at everything the Ducks will be wearing on Saturday:

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Always pushing it. Get an inside look on how the Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks were brought to life by @KFARRGODUCKS, made exclusively for Oregon Football. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/sFs8mIYrve — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 19, 2023

