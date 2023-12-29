LOOK: Ducks bring back beloved throwback uniform combo for Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty

The Oregon Ducks will have one last hurrah in the 2023 season, facing off against the Liberty Flames on New Year’s Day down in Arizona for the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.

For that last hurrah, they will be giving Oregon fans one of the most coveted gifts of all — another look at the beloved throwback uniforms.

On Friday, the Ducks unveiled their uniform combination for the Fiesta Bowl, breaking out the throwbacks for a second time this season, and just the third time ever. Oregon wore these uniforms earlier this year against the Washington State Cougars.

With this being the last time that we get to see players like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Brandon Dorlus in an Oregon uniform, among many others, it makes sense that the Ducks are breaking out the best uniforms they’ve ever worn for the occasion.

Here’s a closer look at the uniforms, followed by reaction from fans on social media:

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Photo from Washington State Week earlier in 2023 Season.

