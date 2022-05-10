LOOK: Draymond Green pays tribute to Adreian Payne in NBA playoffs

It’s been an emotional day for Spartans around the world who are mourning the loss of Adreian Payne. That is probably especially true for his former teammates on Michigan State like Draymond Green.

In game four of the Golden State Warriors playoff matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond paid tribute to his old friend and former teammate with a handwritten message on his shoes.

Check them out below:

Draymond Green wrote “RIP AP” on his shoes in honor of Adreian Payne 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T7U3gGois2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 10, 2022

Draymond honoring the late Adreian Payne, his teammate at Michigan State 🙏 📷: Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/l2Z4ZLnPk5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

List

The basketball world mourns the loss of former Michigan State star Adreian Payne

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.