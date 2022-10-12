A look down south at USC during Oregon’s bye week with Trojans Wire

With the Oregon Ducks having a well-timed bye week and USC preparing for a huge game at Utah that will have conference title implications, we thought it would be a good idea to check in with our friends over at Trojans Wire.

USC is undefeated at 6-0, but it’s been a bumpier ride than most expected. The offense has been good, but early on, the defense has been a bit suspect. We asked TrojansWire editor Matt Zemek what changed with the Trojans defensive unit.

“The defense has improved, but it hasn’t changed as much as some people might think. The run defense is still a problem,” he said. “Depth is still a concern. What this defense did well from the start of the season was that it collected takeaways when opponents put the ball in jeopardy. You don’t see this team drop interceptions. Guys are catching interceptions and making timely plays in the red zone. USC also doesn’t give up huge plays, especially in the passing game. You’re not seeing opponents hit long balls over the top. Utah will need to hit a few on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.”

The last time USC went on the road in Pac-12 play, it was far from easy as the needed a last-minute touchdown to defeat Oregon State. Will the Trojans’ next foray away from the Coliseum be any different and what will USC have to do to avoid the upset.?

“USC has to prove its offense can handle a hostile crowd in a night game. Caleb Williams and the rest of the offense played as though they had never encountered a road game when they stumbled through the Oregon State contest,” Zemek said. “I’m sure Lincoln Riley has a plan, but players simply can’t be rattled. The other point to make is that interior lineman Justin Dedich was not healthy against Oregon State. He played, but he was not at his best. He looked better against Washington State. That was encouraging. Still, Williams has to be good against Utah. USC is not going to win if it scores 17 points again. Cam Rising might not be great, but he’s no Chance Nolan (in other words, he is not a below-average quarterback). USC’s offense will need to score at least 35 points if not more.”

Oregon knows all too well it’s difficult to go into Utah and come out victorious. Utah is down, but not out. This won’t be an easy game to win for the Trojans to be sure.

