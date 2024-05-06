[Getty Images]

BBC Radio 5 presenter Alistair Bruce-Ball says Burnley "look doomed" after a demoralising 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle left Vincent Kompany's side five points from safety with two games to play.

The Clarets needed to beat the Magpies to maintain a realistic chance of survival but the limp performance coupled with Nottingham Forest's win at Sheffield United put them on the brink of an immediate return to the Championship.

"It looks like that could be that for Burnley," Bruce-Ball told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Beating the drop now feels a real long shot. They are going to have to win their last two games to have any chance - the last one of course against Nottingham Forest if it goes that far.

"First and foremost before they go to Tottenham next week they are going to have to recover after being blown away simply by Newcastle, who were in pretty irresistible form.

"Burnley started pretty well and thought they should have had an early penalty, but once Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead they never looked back.

"By half-time Burnley fans were already headed for the exit. Not a good day. They look doomed."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds