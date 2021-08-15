LOOK: Donovan Peoples-Jones makes incredible catch in NFL preseason
Yes, we know it’s preseason, and it means very little. But former Michigan football standout receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been making noise this offseason as one of the nation’s biggest potential breakout players. He’s had an excellent training camp, so when he gets a chance to highlight his emergence in the pro ranks, it’s certainly notable.
That’s precisely what he did Saturday evening, when the Cleveland Browns took on Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Peoples-Jones sees a ball thrown somewhat behind him, but he came back and made an impressive one-armed catch. It was enough for the official NFL Twitter account to share the athletic feat.
Certainly DPJ’s best football is ahead of him, and if the word of his offseason is ascension is true, we could be seeing that sooner than later.
